NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scholastic, the global children's publishing, education, and media company, today announced a publishing deal with fast-growing entertainment brand Hunt A Killer, best known for its interactive mystery, sci-fi, and horror-themed games. The worldwide deal grants Scholastic the rights to produce a wide range of all language formats including novels, eBooks, and audio books. The first title, Perfect Score by Angelica Monai, is set to publish in January 2022. It will be an original young adult novel featuring a mind-bending mystery, all new characters, and intriguing clues characteristic of Hunt A Killer games.
"We're excited to partner with Scholastic and to see our brand represented on bookshelves across the nation," said Hunt A Killer CEO and Co-Founder, Ryan Hogan. "Our mission as a company is to consistently raise the bar with engaging, interactive stories, and we want to continue to do that through new mediums. Working with Scholastic is a great opportunity to grow the audience for our brand of immersive, entertaining, and suspenseful storytelling."
With over 2 million games sold, Hunt A Killer is the world's premier murder mystery company known for complex and unpredictable stories. Following in the style of Hunt A Killer's bestselling games, Perfect Score readers can use the designed clues throughout the book—including notes, emails, news articles, school records, and more—to help aspiring P.I. Jolene Kelley find the culprit behind her beloved guidance counselor's untimely death.
In Perfect Score, Jo is skipping class at her fancy new private school, North Shore Prep, when she witnesses Mr. Medina fall in front of an oncoming L train. The police call it a tragic accident, but Jo knows what she saw was murder. With help from her friends – and the inside scoop from her public-defender parents and her mentor at the state attorney's office – Jo opens up her own investigation into Mr. Medina's death, uncovering a scandal brewing at North Shore Prep in the process. Jo has a slew of suspects, including administrators, students, parents, and even local politicians. Any one of them could be the killer—and if Jo doesn't act fast, she could be the next victim.
Debra Dorfman, Vice President and Publisher, Global Licensing, Brands and Media at Scholastic said: "Our team at Scholastic are big fans of the Hunt A Killer games, so we are thrilled to expand their impressive storytelling to a natural new format. The Hunt A Killer books are perfect for fans of the murder mystery games, as well as young adult readers who love a fast-paced whodunit and innovative new ways to tell a story. We can't wait for readers to get their hands on Perfect Score!"
ABOUT ANGELICA MONAI
Angelica Monai is an author and a lover of all things steeped in mystery, magic, and mythology. Hailing from the suburbs of Washington, DC, she lives with her husband and two kids while working as a senior brand and creative manager for a non-profit focused on ending childhood hunger. Her stories are often inspired by her adventurous daydreams and the characters in her life, blended with her own experience as a Black woman with neurodivergent children. If she's not writing or designing, you can find her nose deep in a book or playing video games with her family. You can learn more about her at http://www.angelicamonai.com.
ABOUT SCHOLASTIC
For over 100 years, Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) has been encouraging the personal and intellectual growth of all children, beginning with literacy. Having earned a reputation as a trusted partner to educators and families, Scholastic is the world's largest publisher and distributor of children's books, a leading provider of literacy curriculum, professional services, and classroom magazines, and a producer of educational and entertaining children's media. The Company creates and distributes bestselling books and e-books, print and technology-based learning programs for pre-K to grade 12, and other products and services that support children's learning and literacy, both in school and at home. With 15 international operations and exports to 165 countries, Scholastic makes quality, affordable books available to all children around the world through school-based book clubs and book fairs, classroom libraries, school and public libraries, retail, and online. Learn more at http://www.scholastic.com.
ABOUT HUNT A KILLER
Since 2016, Hunt A Killer has disrupted conventional forms of storytelling by delivering physical items, documents, and puzzles to tell immersive stories that bring people together. What started as an in-person event has now grown to a thriving entertainment company. Hunt A Killer strives to create meaningful experiences that are unbound by traditional mediums or genres and redefine how stories are told. Find out if you have what it takes at http://www.huntakiller.com.
