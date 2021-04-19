LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- School Device Coverage has just announced the launch of a brand new podcast series Risky Business with the Coverage Queens -- a weekly show that talks about the business of educational technology and how tech devices affect our lives inside and outside the classroom. The Coverage Queens, Bliss Landon, a 30-year insurance expert, and Kathy Kaehler, a 30-year health and fitness guru share their expertise and discuss timely topics with EdTech leaders, business professionals, health and wellness experts, and users of technology.
The show is meant to inform EdTech leaders, school administrators, and parents about the advantages and risks of using educational technology devices through lively and open conversations with K-12 leaders, business professionals, health and wellness experts, and rising stars in the EdTech space.
"There are so many topics to explore concerning educational technology; from the best devices for at-home learning, and best practices for school districts running 1:1 programs, to the kid's perspective on all of it, their physical and mental health, the amount of pivoting and changes we have all had to rapidly make. The topics are endless, and together, we'll discuss all of them!" Says Co-Host and Creator, Bliss Landon.
Bliss Landon is a longtime Insurance Specialist and the Founder, President, and CEO of U-PIC Insurance Services, Inc., where she provides leadership and direction to her senior management team, and dictates the overall culture of the organization.
Having provided coverage for over 25 years to individual sellers, small businesses, and to some of the largest most well-known companies in the world, Bliss and U-PIC launched School Device Coverage, which provides school districts and families at-home devices protection against accidental damage, broken screens, charging failure, electrical failure, loss, theft, vandalism, and more. Bliss knows students study hard and play harder. Considering teens and young people are constantly on the go with their devices, accidents are bound to happen. School Device Coverage offers peace of mind against loss, damage or theft of those devices while they are in possession of students.
"The reality is that educational technology is part of everyone's life, whether you are a kid, a grandparent or someone in between. As a health and wellness professional I want to know about the physical effects on an individual. Risky Business will interview experts in the field of science, medicine, psychology, nutrition, and many others to learn more about the impact of technology on the human body. Bliss and I are extremely excited and motivated to talk about it all!" Says Kathy Kaehler, Co-Host and Creator.
Helping people learn how to be happier, healthier and bolder through health, fitness and inner beauty, Kathy Kaehler is unstoppable in her commitment to empower women who are entering midlife, but unwilling to let their fit, fabulous and sexy selves go.
Through her definitive LA TalkRadio show/podcast "Kathy Kaehler Live!" audiences love Kathy for her willingness to be honest and get real when it comes to stress, nutrition, positive living, personal growth, and the really important stuff like sleep, sex and satisfaction.
This passion for transforming her own struggles into positive and realistic health and fitness support that fits into the real world has truly resonated and, after 30 years of helping people, Kathy revels in the transformations she's witnessing as she helps women take back control of their bodies, their lives, and the role they play in this world.
Risky Business with Coverage Queens airs every Monday. Episodes available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other streaming platforms.
Media Contact
Dana Lewis, Valerie Allen Public Relations, Inc., +1 8185363100, Dana@valerieallenpr.com
SOURCE School Device Coverage