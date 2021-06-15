CANTON, Mass., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- School of Rock is amping up its exclusive GearSelect program by offering U.S. students the ability to purchase a wide assortment of professional musical instruments and accessories from 40 of the world's most innovative and recognizable music brands. Launched in 2019, the elevated program includes a new GearSelect catalog — an impressive print and digital portfolio of more than 1,000 high-quality musical products that can be purchased by students at their local School of Rock. Their purchase orders include free shipping to their schools for pickup or directly to the students' homes.
"Our GearSelect portfolio is another way we are driving substantial growth and differentiation for School of Rock and our breakthrough patented curriculum," said Rob Price, CEO of School of Rock. "We also aim to help our students obtain the gear that inspires, encourages and complements their musical aspirations. School of Rock will continue to build on this exclusive program fueled by a passionate community of artists, curriculum innovation, and new partnerships around the world."
The new GearSelect program shopping experience is integrated into the students' school experience. School of Rock students can access the GearSelect print or digital catalogs to browse instruments and music gear from the following categories: drums; microphones and wireless; recording; guitar and bass accessories; effects pedals; live sound; amplifiers; guitars; bass guitars; keyboards; IOS gear; DJ equipment; music accessories; ukuleles; music books; and lifestyle and gifts. This comprehensive catalog also includes products from top brands such as Fender, Zildjian, Roland, Boss and more.
"Finding the right instrument or piece of gear is an integral step in a musician's personal journey," said Elliot Baldini, Chief Marketing Officer of School of Rock and head of the GearSelect program. "Thanks to our strong partnerships with the industry's biggest instrument and gear brands, students have access to the tools needed to express their unique, individual voices."
School of Rock provides students of all ages an exciting and engaging learning environment for taking guitar lessons, drum lessons, bass lessons, keyboard lessons, and singing lessons. Drawing from all styles of rock and roll, School of Rock students learn theory and techniques via songs from legendary artists such as Aretha Franklin, Lenny Kravitz and Led Zeppelin.Thanks to the school's patented performance-based learning approach, students around the world have gained superior instrumental skills and confidence on the big stage, with some moving on to record deals and larger platforms such as American Idol, The Voice and Broadway.
About School of Rock
School of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity, and develop tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, Pa. in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise with over 350 schools open and in development across 15 global markets. Since 2009, School of Rock has grown its student count from 4,000 to over 40,000. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons, including guitar lessons, singing lessons and piano lessons. School of Rock was awarded US Patent 10,891,872 in 2021 for its innovative music education method. School of Rock also has garnered the following industry awards: 2021 Global Franchise Awards Best Children's Service and Education Franchise; 2021 Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 Top Children's Music Enrichment Brand; Franchise Business Review's Top 200 Franchises of 2021; 2020 Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 200 Franchise and the #1 Child Enrichment Franchise; and 2018 Forbes # 2 Best Franchise Medium-Level Investment Award and the #1 Music Franchise in America.
Follow School of Rock on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SchoolofRockUSA and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/SchoolofRockUSA.
For more information on School of Rock, please visit www.SchoolofRock.com or call 866-695-5515. To learn more about School of Rock franchise opportunities head to http://franchising.schoolofrock.com/.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/school-of-rock-elevates-its-gearselect-program-by-launching-major-new-features-in-the-us-301312893.html
SOURCE School of Rock