LAKESIDE, Conn., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- School of Rock, the leader in performance-based music education, has announced the integration of RealTime Audio technology into its School of Rock Method App to improve the experience of online and remote lessons and group rehearsals. The new technology will allow School of Rock to expand upon its Method App, powered by MatchMySound, to offer remote synchronous group performances, a new moderator functionality, and live recording and streaming solutions.
"School of Rock posed a unique challenge, in that it required a real-time solution for its Method App that would work elegantly and efficiently, not just for one-on-one educational purposes, but also for group band practices," said Taylor Robinson, RealTime Audio CEO. "RealTime Audio solves each of these scenarios, and then some, with its ultra-low latency, Zoom-like webcam technology designed with musicians in mind."
With the addition of RealTime Audio solutions, the School of Rock Method App will now offer ultra-low latency, drastically enhanced audio and video, a live jam moderator function, a master mute button, and security and privacy features specific to the ages and needs of School of Rock students.
"Our goal is to continually improve the online and remote lesson and rehearsal experience of our students and teachers," said Sam Dresser, Vice President of Education for School of Rock. "Pandemic or not, it will always be crucial for musicians to learn and play together in a way that's equally synchronous, smart, and engaging. The School of Rock Method App can now offer this kind of experience, thanks to the addition of RealTime Audio technology."
The School of Rock Method App is available now for all School of Rock students, with RealTime Audio integration to be available by the end of the year.
About School of Rock
School of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity, and develop tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, Pa. in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise with over 350 schools open and in development across 15 global markets. Since 2009, School of Rock has grown student count from 4,000 to over 34,000. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons, including guitar lessons, singing lessons and piano lessons. School of Rock was awarded US Patent 10,891,872 in 2021 for its innovative music education method.
Follow School of Rock on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/SchoolofRockUSA and on Twitter at http:http://www.twitter.com/SchoolofRockUSA.
For more information on School of Rock visit http://www.SchoolofRock.com or call 866-695-5515. To learn more about School of Rock franchise opportunities, head to http://franchising.schoolofrock.com.
About RealTime Audio
RealTime Audio creates webcam platforms that enable musicians to play and sing together in real time, remotely, with ultra-low latency audio and video. RealTime Audio uses the combined power of Taylor Robinson Music's groundbreaking ultra-low latency technology and MatchMySound's innovation and resources to offer musicians and educators the modern online music solutions they need. The company has offices in Dallas, TX, and Lakeside, CT. For more information, contact trobinson@realtimeaudio.com or visit http://www.realtimeaudio.com.
