LAS VEGAS and ATLANTA, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") announces a partnership with Abacus Solutions International Group ("Abacus") on a secure solution for shoppers to purchase lottery draw and instant games in retail checkout lanes. The agreement is part of Scientific Games' tech innovation in the area of lottery retail solutions to offer shoppers the convenience of purchasing lottery products along with other store items in the checkout lane. The retail solution supports maximum profits for vital programs funded by government lotteries, including health and welfare, senior citizens, veterans, education, the environment, and infrastructure.
In the majority of large retail locations, this convenience is not yet available and lottery games are purchased at a separate customer service counter or via a self-service machine. Abacus, which has a significant penetration in supermarkets and big box stores, is a lottery technology partner that securely connects lottery systems technology directly through a retailer's point-of-sale technology.
"Our research shows that in grocery stores in particular, only 5% of shoppers visit the area of the store where the lottery terminal is located and games can be purchased," said Simon Butler, Abacus CEO.
The integration with the third-party solution from Abacus using their unique Fusion Platform® will enable secure, in-lane lottery sales through Scientific Games' new SCiQ® retail technology system and AEGIS™ lottery draw game systems technology, allowing shoppers to purchase instant and draw games at the checkout. Abacus has more than 30,000 lanes enabled with their lottery service in Europe.
"This partnership with Abacus is another example of Scientific Games' commitment to invest in new retail innovation that opens opportunities for lotteries to bring products conveniently to players where they are," said Randall Lex, VP Lottery Retail Solutions for Scientific Games. "Our vision for retail innovation includes third-party, secure technology integrations that support lottery revenues with the most advanced technology possible."
Butler said, "The Abacus technology enables draw-based lottery tickets and instant games to be purchased at any retail point-of sale-terminal, and dramatically increases valuable lottery terminal foot-print in stores at a minimal cost. Our partnership with Scientific Games is a significant and exciting step forward, enabling Abacus technology with our retail partners to offer huge growth opportunities for lotteries and their beneficiaries."
"The Abacus and Scientific Games in-lane solution puts lottery products in front of 100% of the store's customers as well as fitting into their existing shopping behavior," said Terry Presta, Abacus Head of Business in the USA. "Working together to offer lotteries many more selling opportunities as well as offering new and innovative ways to play is the future of lottery and this partnership embraces that opportunity."
Scientific Games is a U.S.-based company providing games, technology and services to more than 150 lotteries around the globe, including nearly every North American lottery.
About Scientific Games
Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in entertainment offering dynamic games, systems and services for casino, lottery, social gaming, online gaming and sports betting. Scientific Games offers the gaming industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit scientificgames.com.
About Abacus Solutions International Group - Lottery Everywhere
Abacus – the gateway at the heart of connecting consumers, retailers and lotteries in the global market. Abacus believes the future of lottery lies in integrating into the existing retailer and consumer infrastructures by providing a highly secure transaction gateway that enables all parties to work together and create mutual growth. The Abacus Fusion Platform sits at the heart of connecting consumers, retailers and lotteries, with the Abacus team managing integration from start to finish. Abacus believes in building long term relationships by working together to develop new and innovative solutions. By using cutting edge technology, created by forward thinking industry experts, the Abacus gateway enables lotteries and retailers to respond to the ever-changing consumer market with speed, agility, reliability and integrity. For more information, please visit lotteryeverywhere.com
