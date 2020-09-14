- Respected Gaming Industry Leaders Jamie Odell and Toni Korsanos to Become New Executive Chair and Executive Vice Chair, Respectively - Refreshed Board to Comprise Majority of Independent Directors Focused on Making Scientific Games Attractive to Institutional Investors - New Board to Oversee and Help Implement Transformative Strategies to Optimize Business Portfolio and Shareholder Value - Strategies to Include Accelerating Debt Reduction Efforts and Increasing Focus on Digital Gaming and Sports Betting Growth Opportunities