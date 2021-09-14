OXNARD, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SCOSCHE (pronounced skōsh/skohsh) Industries, a leading innovator of award-winning consumer technology and accessories and the #1 Mount Brand* presents the latest Apple compatible accessories. On the heels of today's announcement from Apple, Scosche turns focus to innovative and reliable accessories that keep the iPhone 13 series (and earlier), as well as the Apple Watch and AirPods charged, connected, safe for hands-free use while driving, and organized, whether at home, in the office, or in the car.
Here is a round-up of Scosche's latest Apple must-have accessories:
USB-C Power Delivery Chargers
The new iPhone 13 will not have a charger and cable in the box, Scosche offers multiple solutions for home, office and in-vehicle that incorporate the latest technologies, like USB-C Power Delivery. Chargers and PD-compatible charge and sync cables. Devices including iPhones, iPads and MacBooks can charge quickly, reliably and safely from any location.
Scosche's PowerVolt line of home/Office and car chargers are available now on Scosche.com and at select retailers, at retail prices ranging from $24.99 to $49.99, depending on power, size and style.
MagicMount™** Pro2 Phone Mounts
Designed for Apple iPhone 12 and 13 series phones that have a built-in circle of magnets as part of Apple's proprietary MagSafe system, they provide hands-free phone use. These magnets allow iPhone12 and 13 series phones to attach to MagicMount* Pro2 mounts straight from the box (with or without a MagSafe case ).These mounts work with earlier iPhone series phones as well, with the use of an (included) MagicPlate®.
MagicMount Pro2 Phone Mounts come in a selection of base mounting options including: Window/Dash, Cup-Holder, Dash/Vent, and Window/Dash Telescoping, with more options coming soon. They are available now on Scosche.com and at select retailers, at retail prices ranging from $39.99 to $49.99.
MagicMount MSC
Scosche offers a series of magnetic MagicMount MagSafe Compatible mounts that allow users to easily convert their Apple MagSafe charger into an in-vehicle hands-free wireless charging mount for iPhone series 12 and 13. Each MSC mount comes with a 20W USB-C Power Delivery car adapter to power the Apple MagSafe charger, along with cable management clips. Note: the Apple MagSafe Charger is not included.
MagicMount MSC mounts are available now at Scosche.com and at select retailers, at retail prices ranging from $19.99 to $39.99, depending on base/kit type.
3-In-1 Wireless Charging Stand
This MFi and Qi-certified compact and contemporary charging station charges iPhone 8 and newer, Apple Watch (all series) and AirPods Wireless Charging Case, all in one place. It comes with a 20W USB-C Power Delivery wall charger and 3 ft. USB-C to USB-C charging cable to deliver the fastest charge. Its small footprint makes it perfect for a desk, nightstand, kitchen counter, or just about anywhere and its design allows users to easily view the iPhone and Watch as they charge.
The 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand is available now on Scosche.com and at select retailers, at a retail price of $119.99.
Coming Soon!
MagicMount Charge4
Designed with the reliability of the multi-award winning MagicMount magnetic mounting system and advanced wireless fast charging. Just like the MagicMount Pro2 mounts described above, these mounts hold iPhone12 and 13 series iPhones utilizing built-in MagSafe magnets and quickly and wirelessly charge the iPhone. The 15W Charge4 series also charges iPhone Series 8 through 11 using Qi wireless charging.
Each Charge4 mount includes a car adapter with a bonus 20W USB-C port to charge a second device, a charging cable and cable clips. MagicMount Charge4 will be available in two mount base options: Window/Dash and Dash/Vent, and will retail for an MSRP of $54.99.
GoBat 5K,
The MagSafe-Compatible 5,000 mAh Power Bank is the magnetic portable charging solution that will easily adhere to and wirelessly charge Apple MagSafe iPhone 12 and 13 series, or other Qi-enabled devices. And if that is not true adaptability, it also offers a robust 10W USB-C charging port for non-Qi charging phones and other small USB-C devices. It features a sequenced LED battery indicator light to show how much power is left. Scosche includes a 11.8 in. USB-C to USB-C cable to recharge your GoBat, as well as to charge your devices from the GoBat.
The GoBat 5K will retail for an MSRP of $54.99.
#1 Mount Brand
*Source: The NPD Group, Inc., Retail Tracking Service, U.S. & Canada, Mobile Holders/Stands, Excluding Mobile Holder Type: Mobile Grip/Stand, Dollars & Units, Mar. 20 – Apr. 2021.
**The Scosche MagicMount phone mount system was granted two design patents: D790,960 and D831,462.
About SCOSCHE: Founded in 1980, SCOSCHE Industries is an award-winning innovator of consumer technology and car audio products – committed to delivering superior product quality and functionality, exceptional value and unmatched customer service. The designers and engineers at SCOSCHE develop products that reflect a rich heritage in audio and mobile technologies. SCOSCHE finds inspiration in the California lifestyle, culture, music and people. These influences can be seen in the accessories and products that are now in the hands, homes, offices and vehicles of people in over 50 countries. With over 400 patents/trademarks and countless industry awards received, it is easy to see why SCOSCHE is consistently at the forefront of technology and innovation. http://www.scosche.com
