LOUGHBOROUGH, England, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There are many moments in life that identify a person. In author J.B. Liquorish's new book, "The Prophecy," he introduces a young man named Warwick whose life is turned upside down when a mysterious key emerges. Within the Scottish Highlands, readers will embark on a mystical quest to find answers across the wildest and most challenging terrains in all of Northern Scotland.
Throughout the book, Liquorish will captivate readers with the imagery that is seen on every page. Warwick always tried to live a quiet life with his parents in a small stone house. When he comes across this mysterious key with the appearance of an ancient enemy believed to be a myth, Scotland and his home are on the verge of complete destruction. Warwick is forced into an arduous voyage to save his home and overcome his personal struggles to glory. His only aid throughout this journey is a cloaked mystical man named Rowan, who soon becomes a mentor and father figure.
"My new book, 'The Prophecy' reflects on so many different things that I have experienced throughout my life," said Liquorish. "The characters embody me and the people I met along the way throughout my travels in Scotland. This story is not only a fictional tale, but it also highlights that even though we all have our personal struggles, we have to find a way in life to move forward, and that is what Warwick is doing throughout each step he takes on his quest."
Ultimately, readers will be taken on a fantastical adventure with a hidden meaning that they can relate to. Liquorish's novel collides with modern-day culture and provides an outlet for individuals to read that they are not alone in whatever obstacle they face. By the end of the book, Warwick's quest will illuminate the importance of finding one's inner glory.
About the author
J.B. Liquorish is a writer who lives in Loughborough, England. He walks all over Scotland, absorbing inspiration from its stunning culture, scenic vistas, and phenomenal wildlife, all of which he has laced into his short stories and now this, his first novel. For years, Liquorish has investigated the paranormal, strongly believing that there is a lot more to this world. His research inspires his writing, adding a great sense of mystery and spirituality to his works. He writes both fiction and non-fiction stories and accounts of his findings. Jamie has been writing since he was a teenager, inspired by the great works of J. R. R. Tolkien.
