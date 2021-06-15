SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 40 million global downloads, 1,200 authors, and translations into 13 languages, Crazy Maple Studio believes everyone has a story to tell. Their fourth app since their founding in 2017, "Scream," is primed to expand their readership with "thrills and chills." "Scream" launches with more than 200 paranormal, true crime, horror, and thriller titles written by more than 177 authors from around the world.
"Scream: Chills & Thrills" joins the Crazy Maple Studio family of three interactive, immersive storytelling and reading platforms "Chapters: Interactive Stories," "Spotlight" and "Kiss," as the summer reading season kicks off.
To celebrate a summer of connectivity and outdoor activities, Crazy Maple Studio is launching "Scream" with a "Campfire Stories" campaign filled with spooky stories sure to induce spine-tingling chills.
"Storytelling around a campfire is a time-honored universal human experience and 'Scream' creates a community for storytellers and their fans that is noticeably absent in the thriller and horror, true crime, and suspense serialized-fiction genre," said Crazy Maple Studio CEO Joey Jia.
"All of our apps are designed to bring people together around stories. Our mission is to use technology to celebrate the human experience of stories," Jia continued.
Notable authors including Arizona Tape ("My Own Human"), Karina Halle ("Sins & Needles") and Lexi Ryan ("Unbreak Me") will share their own spooky campfire stories on the "Scream" App's YouTube (http://bit.ly/ScreamAppYouTube) channel starting June 15, 2021 . These authors, along with award-winning "Scream" authors like Kilby Blades ("Secret Ingredient"), Shirley Hailstock ("Under The Sheets") and Marni Mann ("When Ashes Fall") as well as #1 NYT Bestsellers Lisa Renee Jones and Rachel Van Dyken are available for podcast and broadcast interviews through their agents or Crazy Maple Studio to discuss the launch of their latest serialized fiction and the launch of "Scream".
"Scream" is available for download on all iOS and Android devices: http://bit.ly/ScreamAppDownload
Follow along with "Scream's" authors, stories, and title additions on social media:
Facebook/ScreamFictionApp
About Crazy Maple Studio
Based in the heart of Silicon Valley, Crazy Maple Studio is an innovator in creating serialized fiction communities for storytellers and readers. With more than 40 million global downloads, 1,200 authors, and translations into 13 languages, Crazy Maple Studio believes everyone has a story to tell and supports both independent and award-winning authors to their most ardent fans. Crazy Maple Studio apps blend animation, music, sound effects and gamification for an immersive reading experience. Founded in 2007 with the launch of "choose your own adventure" app "Chapters Interactive Stories," followed by "Spotlight," Crazy Maple Studios continues to innovate in new genres such as romance, with "Kiss" and thriller app "Scream". "Chapters: Interactive Stories," "Kiss, "Spotlight," and "Scream" are all available in iOS and Android. More information: https://crazymaplestudios.com/
Media Contacts
Avaans Media PR
AJ Feuerman
Lara Miller
Tara Coomans
crazymaplestudio@avaansmedia.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scream-crazy-maple-studios-serialized-fiction-app-launches--more-than-200-spooky-titles-available-globally-just-in-time-for-summer-reading-season-301312073.html
SOURCE Crazy Maple Studio