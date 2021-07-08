MINNEAPOLIS, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For a limited time, Screenfeed is offering extensive digital signage content coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. It is one of the most anticipated sporting events of the summer, especially after being postponed last year. Now 2021 brings new events, veteran and brand-new athletes and heightened anticipation from audiences worldwide as the games commence on Friday, July 23.
The Summer Games Bundle offers some of the most in-depth Olympics digital signage content on the market. Not only can network operators schedule medal counts to follow the top earners of gold, silver and bronze localized to their country, but daily news stories are also available that are all about the games and refresh throughout the day. Setup can take as little as five minutes by creating a feed on screenfeed.com, copying the HTML or Media rss URL and pasting it into most digital signage software. Medal count and news are also available individually. According to Danni Santana of Front Office Sports in 2019, the 2020 Olympics were expected to bring in an estimated 200 million viewers over the three-week span of the games. The excitement has only increased as the year has passed leaving fans waiting to see how their favorite athletes, teams and countries would perform.
There are also five new sports that have been included in the games this year that are creating a lot of conversation and have captured a lot of attention before anyone has even competed. The new sports include baseball/softball, karate, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing. Everyone seems to have eyes on a twelve year old girl named Sky Brown who will be skateboarding for Britain, and will be the youngest British Olympic qualifier ever if she makes it past the trials this year. This is just one of the many examples of the phenomenal athletes that everyone has eyes on as the games begin!
COVID is also something that is being watched closely as competition starts. Some countries, such as Spain, chose to vaccinate all athletes that are attending the games which was a news story covered by Reuters and offered by Screenfeed's Olympics news coverage earlier this week. Others, like Japan, are making sure ample communication occurs and precautions taken to keep attendees and participants alike safe and healthy.
With millions of worldwide views and attention zeroed in on world-class athletes, it's a no-brainer to include news and medal count updates into a digital signage content strategy while the games take place. Once the games conclude, they seamlessly shift to other Screenfeed sports content to keep audiences engaged with screens. Configure and schedule your Summer Games Bundle feed now in minutes here: https://hubs.ly/H0RgPrK0
About Screenfeed:
Screenfeed is a leading digital signage content production and syndication company, serving 150,000+ screens daily. With a library of text, graphic, and video across numerous categories including news, weather, health, trivia, lifestyle, infotainment, social, and local, Screenfeed offers value for any network, anywhere.
Media Contact
Steve Glancey, Screenfeed - The Digital Signage Content Store, +1 (612) 424-8310, steve@screenfeed.com
SOURCE Screenfeed - The Digital Signage Content Store