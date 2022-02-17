LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the latest in a series of "ThoughtLeaderThursday" Insider Interviews hosted by integrated Direct Response/Direct-to-Consumer agency Script to Screen, its Co-Founder and Executive Creative Director Ken Kerry will join with Cannella Media DTC CEO Rob Medved for Top Marketing Tactics to Sell More Products in 2022 on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 2:00pm ET/ 11:00am PT.
Medved is a 25-year-veteran of direct-to-consumer media and marketing. He began his career trading in the S&P 500 pit at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. While there, he authored six computer training guides, partnering with Frank Cannella to publish and market them. After selling the book series to a division of The Chicago Tribune, he joined Frank at Cannella Response Television, now Cannella Media DTC. In addition to marketing various hit DTC products, including The Weed Thrasher and The Banjo Minnow, Medved has established Cannella Media DTC as a foundational player in the DTC media and marketing space. Under his leadership, Cannella Media DTC has grown to become the most innovative, data driven DTC agency and media platform, helping manage various brands such as Tae-Bo, Beachbody, Emeril Lagasse Power Air Fryer, Jack LaLanne Juicer, and many others. Through traditional linear, Advanced TV (ATV), and CPA inventory, Cannella Media DTC provides a way to deliver accountable performance and execution against a variety of KPI targets for all DTC initiatives through cross-channel media planning and buying, creative, and campaign management services, as well as exclusive access to its proprietary CPA platform. Cannella owns the largest television CPA network in the industry, reaching more than 110 million households.
Insider Interview attendees will learn:
- The importance and impact of creative in marketing
- How to target audiences through different channels
- How to build lasting client relationships
- How to efficiently manage a media budget
To reserve your spot for the Insider Interview, please visit:
Top Marketing Tactics to Sell More Products in 2022-Demio
"For 35 years, we at Cannella Media DTC have helped marketers to build brands through smart, transparent and efficient video placement," said Medved. "We specialize in all media lengths - short form, mid form and long form - and business objectives. I invite you to this Insider Interview where I will discuss our CPA network and our winning methods in more detail."
Kerry said, "We couldn't have asked for a guest more connected to what's working optimally in today's world of Advanced TV. Rob and Cannella Media DTC know that TV is not a dead medium, as some presume, and offer state-of-the-art networks and unrivalled expertise in the DTC space. This Insider Interview will share his knowledge and secrets in practical and easy to understand terms."
Kerry serves as Executive Creative Director at Script to Screen and his hands-on involvement ensures the highest production values are combined with solid Direct Response principles. He co-founded Script to Screen in 1986, along with his wife, Barbara, CEO. Script to Screen has produced more long-form infomercials for more marketers than any other company.
About Script to Screen
Established in 1986, Script to Screen is an industry-leading Integrated Direct Response Agency, delivering a single, end-to-end solution for Direct-to-Consumer sales, lead generation, web traffic and conversions, and retail lift. Specializing in a strategic combination of cost-effective customer acquisition and brand building, Script to Screen has successfully collaborated with entrepreneurs and big brands alike to expand revenue channels and build businesses. Clients such as AAA, Amazon, Bare Escentuals, Beachbody, Blink, Bose, Church & Dwight, Cleva, Comcast, Conair, Ehealthinsurance, Esteé Lauder, Generac, Guthy-Renker, Hoover, Keurig, LifeLock, L'Oréal, Nescafé, Netspend, Nugenix, Nutrisystem, Omaha Steaks, philosophy, SharkNinja, Snow Joe, SoClean, Tria Beauty, Pfizer, and Wahl are among the major companies that have turned to Script to Screen for creative strategy, messaging and production in all channels in both offline and online of their DRTV campaigns.
# # #
Media Contact
Frank Tortorici, Marketing Maven, 9088758908, frank@marketingmaven.com
SOURCE Script to Screen