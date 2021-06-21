NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northern Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania... Northwestern Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania... * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 607 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Shoemakersville, or 10 miles southeast of Schuylkill Haven, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include... Kutztown, Hamburg, Sinking Spring, Womelsdorf, Wernersville, Robesonia, Leesport, Shoemakersville, Bernville, Strausstown, Lenhartsville, Fairview Hgts, Wanamakers, New Tripoli, Claussville, Spring Ridge, Centerport and Whitfield. This includes Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 18 and 46. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. In addition to large hail and damaging winds, frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. && HAIL...1.00IN; WIND...60MPH