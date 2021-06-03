STONECREST, Ga., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SeaQuest, an educational land and sea adventure, has revealed its newest location coming to Stonecrest, Georgia. The business is planned to open Summer of 2021 and will feature hands-on family entertainment with an education value. The City of Stonecrest Urban Redevelopment Authority voted unanimously (5-0) to sell the former Sears Building to Stonecrest Resorts, a development affiliate of Urban Retail Properties, the organization that manages the Mall at Stonecrest.
The new location will feature more than 25,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor interactive adventures from across the globe. Including, exotic sea life at the Caribbean Cove; tropical birds at the Amazon Rainforest; reptiles from the Egyptian Desert; and sharks, kinkajous and sloths among other animal attractions.
"I am extremely excited to be able to bring SeaQuest to Stonecrest and surrounding communities. When you touch an animal for the first time, you make a connection with it," said Christian Payne, General Manager of SeaQuest Stonecrest. "Education through interaction inspires passion. And with passion, we can learn how to coexist with these amazing animals."
Visitors of SeaQuest will journey through realistically themed experiences where they will connect with animals through hands-on encounters such as feeding sloths, sharks, stingrays, giant Sulcata tortoises, large exotic bird species and thousands of other creatures along the way.
"We are thrilled to welcome SeaQuest to the Mall at Stonecrest. It will be a great addition to the Southeast Metro Atlanta community," said Patricia Edge, General Manager of the Mall at Stonecrest. "SeaQuest combined with our other entertainment options offers a unique experience that will be enjoyed by all."
SeaQuest, Stonecrest Resorts and Urban Retail are collaborating with the City of Stonecrest on space planning, life-safety and a list of the building's deferred maintenance and repairs. The attraction will rapidly open for business as soon as final approvals are provided from Stonecrest officials.
SeaQuest Stonecrest will open exclusively to passport holders where they will be the first to experience and interact with thousands of diverse species. Passports are on sale now, 30% off for a limited time. To purchase passports and enjoy exclusive early access at half price visit http://stonecrest.visitseaquest.com.
About SeaQuest
SeaQuest features the majestic wonders of our planet, ranging from rainforests and deserts to exotic marine life. These exhibits create an exciting quest for visitors as they make their way through five continents during their visit. Guests are encouraged to connect with animals and learn about their ecosystems through various hands-on activities that include hand-feeding sharks, stingrays, birds and tropical animals. Anyone in search of a more daring experience can enjoy walk-in aviaries, feed sharks or snorkel in the premier 45,000-gallon exhibit filled with reef sharks, stingrays and hundreds of tropical fish. SeaQuest offers STEM-based field trips and hosts private events.
Media Contact
Kelly Bistriceanu, SeaQuest, +1 2088604334, press@visitseaquest.com
SOURCE SeaQuest