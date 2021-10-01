CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A runaway success in its first season, Lyrically Provoked by James Philip has been streamed across the globe and acquired a listenership to be reckoned with.
Season 2 has kicked off with some bangers of tracks, with James covering songs like Ed Sheeran's 'Bad Habits', Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow's 'Industry Baby', and Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI's 'Stay' in the entertaining, honest, and down-to-earth way only James can.
Let's face it. We all do it. We listen to songs, interpret the lyrics, and give them meaning. Then, we wonder what others thought of the song, too.
This is what LYRICALLY PROVOKED is all about. Serial entrepreneur, angel investor, and author James Philip, gives listeners thought provoking insights driven by song lyrics, pop culture and literature delivered in an off the cuff manner. As life often imitates art, James brings a unique perspective based on real life that is inspired from music and other spoken word.
In each episode of LYRICALLY PROVOKED, James often reviews listener requests or hits shuffle on his music player and, drawing inspiration from lyrics and words from the song, riffs on life, relationships, love, business, entrepreneurship, and everything in between.
Delivering a positive message couched within brutal honesty and pragmatic advice, James draws on his expansive experience, from growing up in Downriver, Michigan and building multimillion-dollar businesses to authoring books and giving to philanthropic causes nationally.
LYRICALLY PROVOKED is published multiple times each week, with James dropping a new episode when inspiration hits! As a result, fans and listeners are encouraged to subscribe to the season 2 of the podcast to make sure they don't miss a single episode! LYRICALLY PROVOKED is now available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and all other podcast platforms.
About James Philip:
The founder of Heavy Hitter Holdings, James Philip is the owner of more than a dozen companies and brands and when not working on his companies James splits his time between writing books, recording podcasts, and investing in the next generation of great business ideas. Over the years, James has been quoted in Fast Company, Business Insider, The Chicago Tribune, American Express Business Forum, and Advisors magazine.
