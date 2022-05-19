Section 119 together with Apple Corps have worked closely in creating unique apparel and products to celebrate the cultural and musical legacy of The Beatles, helping to extend the reach and impact of the band's iconography with fans.
NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Apple Corps, Ltd. and Section 119, an apparel brand and e-commerce shop featuring licensed goods based in NY, have partnered to develop merchandise for retail and e-commerce opportunities to expand The Beatles' merchandising presence in North America. The deal was brokered by Thread Shop, the Beatles North American licensing agent.
Section 119 will launch its new collection on May 19, 2022, and will be available in its official store - section119.com, at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Beatles.com.
The collection's well-appointed assortment includes thoughtfully designed, high-quality stylings including short-sleeve button-downs, board shorts, hoodies, pocket squares, and neckties…All inspired by elements of the bands' iconic albums Abbey Road, HELP!, Let It Be, and Yellow Submarine.
The upcoming collection offers perfect solutions for the beach to the office - running errands to events.
Showcasing The Beatles' classic albums, Abbey Road and HELP! and designed with a modern fit, (between slim & regular) we're confident The Beatles Abbey Road Short Sleeve button-down | Black and The Beatles Help! Short Sleeve button-down Shirt | Black are sure to be best sellers.
Tailored to be worn untucked or tucked, with front slant contrast buttonholes and a modern spread reinforced collar, this 100% cotton piece is sure to become a closet staple for the most discriminating fan.
The Beatles collection also features 100% silk pocket squares printed beautifully with the bands' classic iconography. Add a pop of color with the psychedelic The Beatles Pocket Square Yellow Submarine Scenery and The Beatles Pocket Square Colored.
The collection will also feature The Beatles Yellow Submarine Navy Board shorts and The Beatles Lightweight Zip Abbey Road and Yellow Submarine Hoodies!
Gregg Carey, CEO and owner, Section 119 said: "We are absolutely thrilled to work with The Beatles extensive artwork to celebrate the world's most iconic foursome. Having just binged Get Back with the rest of my team, our appreciation for their artistry, innovation and commitment brought an honor to what we do. We look forward to building a timeless offering of clothes for years to come. Surely, there is inspiration for a lifetime for us to work off of."
Joe Marziotto, Vice President of Branding and Licensing at Thread Shop, stated: "We look forward to a very successful partnership with Section 119 in celebrating The Beatles with its fans all over North America. Can't wait to see their very cool apparel capsule in May!"
About Section 119:
Section 119 is an online e-commerce store dedicated to creating unique licensing partnerships with bands and artists, melding iconic imagery with unique, stylish, and premium apparel for all occasions. Born out of a now-defunct, due to covid, brick and mortar custom suit shop in NYC, Section 119 has really honed in on e-commerce since 2019.
Official band and artist partners include the Grateful Dead, David Bowie, Pink Floyd, Jerry Garcia, Miles Davis, Charlie Parker, and more!
About Apple Corps Limited:
Apple Corps Ltd. was founded by The Beatles in 1968 to oversee the band's own creative and business interests. As part of its management of The Beatles' entire intellectual property canon, the London-based company has administered the legendary band's recorded catalogue, with more than 800 million physical and digital albums sold to date.
Apple Corps has also piloted innovative Beatles projects, which have become benchmarks for pioneering accomplishment, including the record-breaking, 30 million-selling album The Beatles 1, the universally acclaimed The Beatles Anthology series, the Grammy®-winning CD, vinyl, digital and streaming release of The Beatles' 13 remastered studio albums, and 2017 and 2018's chart-topping remixed and expanded Anniversary Editions for Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band and The BEATLES ('White Album'), respectively. Abbey Road's remixed and expanded Anniversary Edition was released September 27, 2019.
In 2016, Apple Corps partnered with Imagine Entertainment, White Horse Pictures and Polygram Entertainment/UMG for the release of the Grammy®-winning feature documentary, The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years, directed by Ron Howard. In January 2019, Apple Corps and WingNut Films Ltd. announced a new feature film collaboration between The Beatles and director Sir Peter Jackson. The new film will be based around never-released footage of The Beatles in the studio, shot in January 1969.
In Apple Corps' first major theatrical partnership, The Beatles LOVE by Cirque du Soleil® has staged 6,000 performances for 10 million audience members since its June 2006 opening at the Mirage in Las Vegas. The Beatles' LOVE also resulted in a double Grammy®-winning album and a Grammy®-winning feature film, All Together Now, which details the fascinating story behind the unique partnership between The Beatles and Cirque du Soleil that resulted in the creation and launch of LOVE.
The Beatles debuted for streaming worldwide on December 24, 2015 with the band's 13 U.K. studio albums and Past Masters (Volumes 1 & 2), The Beatles 1962-1966, The Beatles 1967-1970, and The Beatles 1, followed by The Beatles' Anthology, Volumes 1-3 music collections and the LOVE album. Songs by The Beatles were streamed more than four billion times in the first two years.
And continuing the commitment to preserving the archives and legacy of The Beatles' catalogue, The Beatles' Help!, Yellow Submarine, and Magical Mystery Tour feature films have in recent years been painstakingly digitally restored for DVD, Blu-ray™, and iTunes release.
