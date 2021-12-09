NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For a third year, The Scathing Atheist and Cognitive Dissonance podcasts have collaborated in their "Vulgarity for Charity" fundraising event for Modest Needs Foundation (https://www.modestneeds.org), a 501(c) 3 organization providing short-term financial assistance to low-income individuals and families.
During "Vulgarity for Charity", typically held in November, podcast listeners are encouraged to make a tax-deductible donation to Modest Needs and submit their proof of giving to the podcast hosts, along with a nominee they would like "roasted" during the podcast episodes.
Raising $122,000 in 2018; $306,546 in 2019; and $424,336 in 2021 "Vulgarity for Charity" allows the podcasters a way to put their irreverent comedic skills to use for a charitable cause.
"We're happy to turn our vulgarity into a force for good," said co-host Noah Lugeons, "Modest Needs does amazing work worthy of support, and I'm in awe of our listeners, along with an anonymous matching donor, who have repeatedly shown how generous the atheist and secular community truly is by donating, to date, a total of $852,882 for Modest Needs."
Modest Needs Foundation serves economically at-risk individuals and families facing an unanticipated financial burden or emergency expense which would send them below the poverty line. Because Modest Needs' applicants are at least minimally employed, they are typically ineligible for conventional social assistance and generally have nowhere else to turn for the help they need to overcome the burden of a short-term financial crisis.
"We support those at risk of losing everything because of a short-term crisis," said Modest Needs founder, Keith Taylor. "Vulgarity for Charity has helped us provide relief to thousands of hard-working individuals and families facing common financial hardships that often lead to homelessness."
For more information on Modest Needs Foundation visit http://www.modestneeds.org.
About the Podcasts
The Scathing Atheist podcast (https://scathingatheist.com/) is a weekly podcast dedicated to the criticism of faith and religion and is hosted by Eli Bosnick, Heath Enwright, and Noah Lugeons. The Cognitive Dissonance Podcast (https://dissonancepod.com/) is a weekly podcast that brings critical thinking, skepticism and irreverence to news and current events and is hosted by Cecil Cicirello and Tom Curry. Collaboratively, these podcasters all host The Citation Needed Podcast (http://citationpod.com/) a weekly comedy / info-tainment show. These podcasts can be found on their websites, iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play, Spotify, and wherever podcasts live.
