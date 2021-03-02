SAN JOSE, Calif., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Securly, the Silicon Valley-based student safety pioneers, today announced the release of multi-language support for Securly Home, its parent-facing app that gives parents more control and insight into how school devices are used at home. Spanish is the first language included in the update, with more languages soon to follow.
The update allows Securly Home to match the default language setting of a user's device, bringing the app's powerful features to an even wider audience of parents.
"At Securly, we're committed to building safety solutions for every school and every student. This update to Securly Home is another important step toward fulfilling that promise," says Sandeep Zala - Product Manager for Securly Home. "We're thrilled to be able to deliver an even better experience for Spanish-speaking parents, and in doing so empower more parents nationwide to stay engaged in their child's education."
This update to Securly Home will help districts enhance the school-parent relationship, and create a strong community that is now better equipped than ever to engage in their children's education.
To learn more about Securly Home, contact sales@securly.com.
About Securly
Securly is the end-to-end student safety and digital experience management platform for K–12.
Our 360º approach keeps students safe, secure, and productive—everywhere, every hour of the day, on every device. Securly's unified solutions address the student digital experience from all angles, with industry-leading AI and cloud-based technologies. Securly delivers a ubiquitous experience that helps students learn, engage, explore, grow, and live securely.
Always connected, always protected.
For more information, visit http://www.securly.com.
Media Contact
Alex Kimball, SECURLY INC, 1 (855) 732-8759, alexkimball@securly.com
SOURCE SECURLY INC