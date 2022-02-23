SAN DIEGO, Feb.23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Key industry players in optical networking will be gathering in San Diego to share their research, new ideas, and experience the latest advancements their field has to offer. PI engineers are on-hand to answer questions and propose precision motion solutions relating to photonics automation.
The Award-Winning SiP Solution: FMPA - Fast Multichannel Photonics Alignment Engine
The FMPA Fast Multichannel Photonics Alignment Engine is an advanced alignment system based on a highly specialized digital motion controller with embedded advanced alignment and tracking functionality and a hybrid precision scanning and tracking mechanism combining the advantages of closed-loop servo-motors and closed loop piezo scanners. It addresses the market need for fast, parallel, nanoscale-accurate, multi-degree-of-freedom global optical alignment optimization required in lens alignment and Silicon Photonics production steps including from planar test and photonics device packaging.
The latest advancements provide throughput improvements up to 100X compared to traditional motorized fiber alignment stage systems – critical for photonics device manufacturing. The FMPA engines are available for single and double sided alignments and can also be added to existing wafer probers.
Direct Driver Linear / Rotary Stage Stacked Alignment Solutions
A very compact and flexible combination of PI´s industrial stages and new alignment-enabled controls from ACS addresses tough throughput and yield challenges for photonics production, as well as in photonics wafer probing, device packaging, chip testing, and even laser and optical equipment manufacturing. The latest compact direct drive XY alignment systems fit inside a hand, provide 7x7mm travel and 10nm resolution. Direct-drive voice-coil linear motors provide very high scanning speed. On the other end of the spectrum the alignment technology can be applied to large gantry systems, combining high speed, nanoscale performance, and industrial-grade robustness for improved ROI and yield while opening new possibilities for hyper-efficient systems architectures in large-format production processes. PI's unique optimization functionality is firmware-based, offers parallel alignment across multiple inputs, outputs, and degrees-of-freedom, and can improve process throughput by a factor of 100 or more compared to legacy approaches.
Not Traveling to OFC?
You won't miss out if you're not attending OFC due to COVID.
- Request a live Remote Active Photonics Alignment demo by contacting us at ask-an-engineer@pi-usa.us
- Read the application about fiber alignment using 2 linear axes controlled by ACS
- Read the blog articles explaining our unique parallel alignment technology
Working with You
PI's in-house engineered solutions have enabled customers around the world to increase their productivity and technological advantage for 5 decades. With a large basis of proven motion technologies and methodologies, PI is in the position to quickly modify existing designs or provide a fully customized OEM solution to fit the exact requirements of your application from sensors and piezo transducers to microscope nano-focus units, fast photonics alignment systems to multi-axis automation sub-systems.
USA / Canada
http://www.pi-usa.us | info@pi-usa.us | (508) 832-3456
About PI
PI is a privately held company that designs and manufactures world-class precision motion and automation systems including air bearings, hexapods and piezo drives at locations in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded 5 decades ago and today employs more than 1300 people worldwide. PI's customers are leaders in high-tech industries and research institutes in fields such as photonics, life-sciences, semiconductors, and aerospace.
Applications Blog | Videos | Twitter | LinkedIn
Media Contact
PI's latest advancements will showcase at OFC 2022, PI (Physik Instrumente) LP, 5088323456, bethp@pi-usa.us
SOURCE PI (Physik Instrumente) LP