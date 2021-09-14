Seed & Smith today announced a collaboration with Boulder-based instrumental electronic, jam band, hip hop, and jazz musical duo Big Gigantic. Per the collaboration, Seed & Smith is launching two limited-edition strains hand-selected by Big Gigantic and available in 1 gram live resin Dart pods that will be released in Seed & Smith dispensaries on September 18. All of the proceeds will be donated to the band’s 501c(3) non-profit organization, A Big Gigantic Difference Foundation.