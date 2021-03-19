MIAMI, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the world prepares to return to a new normal in a post-covid era, social app SelfieYo Chat has announced HotSpots to its iPhone and Android app. HotSpots are location-based, public chat rooms where people can chat and share content with other people nearby. The idea is to help facilitate local connections and socialize at bars, restaurants and coffee shops as social distancing and covid regulations re-shape the way people meet and interact in real life.

SelfieYo is focused on helping people and small businesses re-think how to leverage social media for real-world interactions with people you know, people around you and local customers.

"One of the things that drives us is the concept of making meaningful connections online with your neighbors and people around you. We're very excited to be at the intersection of hyper-local social media at a time when the entire world is desperate for genuine social interaction outside the often polarizing and political world of larger social media networks," said founder and CEO Jamie Thompson.

SelfieYo is available in several languages, including Spanish, English, French, German and Korean. The company is actively involved in blockchain features inside of the app enabling content creators to be paid for providing great local content in the form of its SGT coin, an Ethereum-based token also called SelfieYo Gold.

For more information on SelfieYo Chat HotSpots, visit: https://SelfieYo.com/HotSpots

Media Contact

Jamal Johnson, SelfieYo, +1 857.333.7553, jamal@selfieyo.com

Twitter

 

SOURCE SelfieYo

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.