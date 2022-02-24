SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sendbird, the most proven conversations platform for mobile apps, today announced its latest program to help developers innovate. The new Sendbird Developer Plan makes the entire Sendbird Chat API accessible for free, forever. This space will give developers the freedom to tinker – anything from proof of concepts to functioning apps, with up to 100 monthly active users.
"Sendbird helps some of the world's biggest companies connect with their target audiences in exciting ways, and we know that developers are the people building the future," said Sendbird co-founder and CEO John S. Kim. "Sendbird takes pride in engineering excellence, and we've always prioritized our developer community. We know that when we do, innovation thrives. Our free forever plan is just one more way we can clear the path for developers to do what they do best: create."
Sendbird's conversations platform with rich APIs for chat, voice, and video is easy to integrate with a plethora of SDKs and UI kits for web and mobile, including Android, iOS, JavaScript, React Native, Flutter, Unity, and .NET. The company has invested in a global infrastructure that supports more than 250 million users and billions of digital interactions every month.
Starting today, all of Sendbird's advanced in-app communications features are accessible through the Developer Plan: moderation, translations, bulk messaging announcements, delivery receipts, supergroups, backend extensibility, and more.
Once developers feel comfortable with their implementation and are ready to reach more users, it is easy to convert from a Developer Plan to a paid plan that facilitates scale. Developers will keep access to Sendbird Chat via the Developer Plan as long as they log in once a year to keep their account active.
To sign up and try out Sendbird chat plans, please visit http://www.sendbird.com/signup
About Sendbird
Sendbird is the most proven conversations platform for mobile apps trusted by industry leaders like Reddit, DoorDash, and Paytm. We allow any company to quickly and easily embed rich chat, voice, and video experiences into its app to build relationships with and between their users. With Sendbird, businesses can improve customer engagement and retention quickly with significantly less development effort or risk than if they were to build or maintain it themselves.
Please visit https://sendbird.com for more information.
