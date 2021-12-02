SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sendbird, the leading mobile engagement and communication company across in-app chat, voice and video, today announced several features and capabilities that continue to improve time to market and user experiences across an increasingly wide range of use cases. Sendbird already supports more than 200 million users each month while helping many of the world's leading brands create deeper connections and greater engagement with their target audiences. Its newest release showcases further maturation of its chat product.
Sendbird, the most feature-rich, reliable and scalable chat API, stands out again by making user-valued and complex features easier to enable within chat, lowering the barrier to entry even further. For example, offline messaging, which was previously offered as a standalone SDK, is now part of all Sendbird chat SDKs, including UIKits. By integrating the capability with all SDKs, Sendbird dramatically reduces complexity for developers who want a superior chat experience. Additional features include a new developer tool to streamline tedious and frustrating push notification testing and debugging, and message threading in UIKits, the fastest way to market with Sendbird's chat SDK as it provides built-in UI components. These advancements require such low implementation effort from developers that any company can quickly bring industry-leading chat functionality into their app or website regardless of size.
"Chat has become an expected component of a user's modern app experience, regardless of what kind of app it is," said Sendbird co-founder and CEO John S. Kim. "Everything now flows through chat -- communications about deliveries, purchase transactions, live interaction for live streams, gaming, communities and more. Sendbird is driving this shift, helping businesses fully leverage chat's enormous possibilities. With our latest release, we ensure that developers can take advantage, implementing chat to maximize engagement."
Continued In-App Chat Innovation: Offline Messaging in All Chat SDKs
With the new product release, Sendbird extends the ability for users to chat and interact even when their app is not connected to the internet. This improves a user's access to messages and ensures conversation participation when the user's device is offline, even temporarily due to bad service, which is a challenge in many countries. As soon as the user is back online, the chat app automatically connects and refreshes for a seamless experience.
Because this offline messaging capability is now offered as a core part of the Sendbird Chat SDKs, including UIKits, developers can streamline the integration into their app like any other feature. Not only will this be useful for saving developer time, but built-in offline messaging will also help the app load even faster, ensuring a better, smoother end experience for users. With deeper integration across all SDKs, Sendbird takes another step forward in its efforts to help developers who are always looking to improve development efficiency, as the company continues to reimagine chat from the ground up.
Pain-Free Push Notifications
Push notifications are an essential tool to grow sales, increase engagement, boost retention and more, but their implementation can create real headaches for developers. They require developers to spend a lot of time building and testing-- and many times, they simply don't work. Without good insights on the reason for the failure, it becomes nearly impossible to debug the issue without customer support, leading to an even more time-intensive and frustrating process for developers. To eliminate these pains, Sendbird has built in the dashboard a unique push notification debugging tool for developers to be more self-sufficient.
With the tool, developers can now:
Confirm if push notifications are being sent correctly along with messages
Confirm if newly created credentials work correctly
Check and troubleshoot if push notifications aren't being received on their device.
Sendbird's push notification tool will save developers countless hours and enormous frustration when facing deadlines so that they can focus on advancing their app's core features and functions.
Message Threading in UIKit Speeds Feature Development
UIKit also gains message threading functionality in this release, enabling developers to give users the ability to create threads in their group chats. Threads let users discuss topics in detail, making channels more readable and discussions easier to follow. The update makes Sendbird's UIKit even more flexible and powerful.
Sendbird's latest chat product release clearly demonstrates the company's commitment to making the most feature-rich, reliable and scalable chat API even more accessible and efficient to implement for developers. Now any company, especially those with limited resources, can quickly create incredibly compelling in-app chat experiences that increase user engagement.
About Sendbird
Sendbird is the leading mobile engagement and communication platform trusted by modern digital-native companies like Reddit, DoorDash and Paytm. We allow any company to quickly and easily embed rich real-time chat, voice and video into their app to build relationships with their users and between their users. With Sendbird, businesses can improve their mobile customer engagement and conversions quickly with significantly less development effort or risk if they were to build it or maintain it themselves.
Sendbird's top global customers include Yahoo! Sports, OLA, Rally Health, Headspace, Teladoc, Accoldate, Carousell, Schibsted, Virgin Mobile UAE, Dream11, Krafton, Nexon, Hinge, ServiceNow and Kookmin Bank. It is backed by ICONIQ Growth, STEADFAST Capital Ventures, Tiger Global Management, Meritech Capital, Emergence Capital, Shasta Ventures, August Capital, Funders Club, World Innovation Lab and Y Combinator. Sendbird is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
Please visit https://sendbird.com for more information.
