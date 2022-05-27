Senior Year is a sequel to the award-winning Freshman Year movie.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anchor Media Studios announced today that Senior Year, a sequel to the award-winning Freshman Year movie, starts shooting in Mid-July 2022 in the San Francisco Bay Area.
In this sequel, CJ and Marcella struggle to protect their relationship against the rising tide of pressure from family, faith, and friends when a devastating discovery turns their lives upside down.
The movie features Diallo Thompson known for Barbershop, Vernon Davis, former NFL player and Super Bowl champion known for Chariot, Asia'h Epperson known for Greenleaf, Benjamin Onyango known for God's Not Dead, Natalia Dominguez known for Freshman Year, and Denise Boutte known for Why Did I Get Married. Also, to feature in the film are Miles Minnick, Christian hip-hop artist, and Anita Wilson, Grammy-nominated gospel recording artist.
Jude Okwudiafor Johnson, writer/director of Freshman Year, will direct and produce Senior Year. The movie is co-produced by Joseph Johnson and executive produced by Jite Okoloko and Carolyn Bird.
Media Contact
Angel Omoruan, Anchor Media Studios, 1 925-238-3748, Angelo@anchormediastudios.com
SOURCE Anchor Media Studios