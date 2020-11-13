Seniorshopper.com Launches News Site and Private Online Community for Seniors, Providing Members With Access to Exclusive Deals, Information on Trending Topics, and Free Prescription Discount Cards Amidst the Coronavirus Pandemic

Seniorshopper.com has launched a new site and private online community for seniors amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Seniorshopper.com has partnered with 100+ of the nation's top companies, including Amazon.com and Icanhear.com to provide exclusive discounts to members