SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Travelers seeking sensational summer fun can look to this desert destination this season, where braving triple-digit heat pays off with unbeatable Scottsdale resort deals. It's time to plan a summer vacation; whether that means entertaining the family, finding relaxation, or celebrating as the life of the party. Read on for the hottest deals and Scottsdale summer activities.
HOTEL HANGS
- Fairmont Scottsdale Princess: Rates start at just $199 and for every night booked, receive a complimentary night. Take a dip in one of the property's six pools and find some zen at the luxurious Well & Being Spa, or the exclusive Sisley-Paris Spa. Valid until Sept. 5.
- The Saguaro Scottsdale: With rates starting at just $111, travelers can stay in the heart of Old Town, close to nightlife and world-class dining, or indulge in elevated Mexican fare at La Señora, the hotel's signature restaurant. Insta-worthy desert moments are guaranteed, too, with dramatic neon walls, artistic murals and plenty of Saguaro cacti. Valid all summer long.
- The Hermosa Inn: This boutique, 43-room hideaway nestled in the heart of Paradise Valley offers summer guests a 15% discount off the lowest available rate, a $25 food and beverage credit each night, and two welcome drinks at check-in. Valid May 10 through Aug. 31.
- JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa: A peaceful desert oasis and "Casitas & 'Ritas" await, where guests enjoy two margaritas each night and a $50 resort credit to put toward a soothing spa treatment, 36 holes of scenic golf, or dining. Valid May 30-Sept. 5, using code ES1.
BEAT-THE-HEAT ACTIVITIES
- Cool off on the water on a kayak tour with REI Co-op or Saguaro Lake Guest Ranch in the Tonto National Forest, with its stunning cliffs, surprising landscapes and chances to spot wildlife.
- Head indoors and make a Kodak moment at the one-of-a-kind Scottsdale Selfie or at the immersive and interactive art experience, Wonderspaces, with larger-than-life installations.
- Make a splash at one of Scottsdale's hottest resort pool parties complete with lively DJs at W Scottsdale, Hotel Adeline or Talking Stick Resort.
- Boasting over 50 resort and day spas, rejuvenation abounds in Scottsdale, with treatments inspired by indigenous ingredients like the beloved prickly pear cactus.
For more summer getaway inspiration and details on Scottsdale resort packages, visit ItsThatHot.com.
