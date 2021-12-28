SEATTLE, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SEO.co, a leading digital marketing and content agency with offices across Washington, Florida, and Arkansas, is announcing the brand new release of its own managed AI content and blog writing service. This is one of the first services of its kind in the industry.
SEO.co, which was founded as AudienceBloom in 2010 and renamed in 2019, is a digital marketing agency that takes a content-marketing approach to link building and media brand mentions. The company puts an emphasis on creating high-quality, original content for clients and then working with those clients to secure placement on high-authority publications. SEO.co also works with clients to create "linkable" content on their websites, which makes it easier to build online authority.
SEO.co's new managed AI content and blog writing service (https://ai.dev.co/) is the perfect complement to its existing blog writing service (https://seo.co/writing/). It allows users to create their own content from scratch using a sophisticated AI platform. The user simply creates an account, starts a project, and follows the on-screen prompts. This includes choosing a project name and tone (friendly, academic, professional, bold, adventurous, or formal).
The user provides a basic description or prompt and the advanced algorithm creates automated content that's 100 percent unique and original. This content can be used for product descriptions, blog posts, email copy, or almost any other marketing application.
SEO.co users start with 1,000 free credits and can purchase additional credits in increments of $10. This provides a fast and cost-effective option for businesses, entrepreneurs, and other customers who want inexpensive content and don't have the time or skill to do it themselves.
"This is a really neat project that we've been working on for some time," said Nate Nead, CEO of SEO.co. "The future is clearly moving in this direction and we always want to be on the bleeding edge of what's happening at the intersection of marketing and technology. While we don't believe AI content will ever fully replace human copywriting, it's always nice to have a variety of options for our clients to choose from."
The AI content and blog writing service comes on the heels of a variety of other new additions and developments within the SEO.co family of companies. Earlier this month, DEV.co, a custom software development company that specializes in helping Fortune 100 companies drive revenue growth with superior online customer experiences, launched a brand new marketplace (https://go.dev.co/) to connect developers, programmers, and designers with customers looking to purchase themes, plugins, code, and templates.
"There are a lot of exciting things happening with SEO.co these days," says Timothy Carter, CMO. "And looking ahead into 2022 and beyond, we have a ton of exciting new innovation and developments coming down the pipeline. It's an amazing time to be in this industry."
About SEO.co
For more than a decade, SEO.co has provided search strategy, content marketing, and white hat link building services to Fortune 500 companies, venture-backed startups, and local businesses. The team consists of marketing strategists, writers, and SEO professionals with decades of combined experience in the industry.
Founded in 2010 under the name AudienceBloom, the SEO company took on an outside investment in 2018 and was rebranded as SEO.co in 2019. The company has offices in Washington, Florida, and Arkansas, and has previously been recognized as one of the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies in the United States.
About DEV.co
DEV.co is a custom software development company that partners with Fortune 100 companies across North America to set new industry standards, drive revenue growth, increase profits and enhance customer experiences. DEV.co is also a leading custom website development and web design firm. DEV.co seeks to help level the playing field by bringing opportunities to startups with innovative solutions first, and allowing them to succeed at scale.
The company has built a record of success that began in 2008 and includes enterprise-class software development for the top brands in the world including Staples and Pepsico.
