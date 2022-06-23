Google relies on 200 factors to rank websites. DesignRush reached out to experts to discover the biggest SEO myths businesses should leave behind this year.

MIAMI, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to Backlinko, 31.7% of all clicks go to the first search result on Google. It suggests that businesses should aim for high spots to drive more organic traffic. However, the search engine uses over 200 factors to rank websites — some are proven to work, while others are myths.

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, leveraged its 13,000-agencies-strong network for quick insights – or "QuickSights" – on the biggest SEO myths businesses should leave behind this year.

1) TABBED CONTENT IMPACTS SEO NEGATIVELY

Azuro Digital Owner Daniel Houl suggests that although some SEOs believe tabbed content can have a negative effect on SEO, it actually contributes to a better user experience.

"Some SEOs believe that accordions or tabbed content can have a negative effect on SEO," said Houl. "However, it doesn't, unless the content isn't displayed in the backend code of the page (and it usually is). The fact that tabbed content helps prevent pages from being too lengthy also breaks this myth, contributing to better user experience."

2) META DESCRIPTION IS A KEY RANKING FACTOR

In the opinion of Prashant Rajput, digital marketing manager at Touchstone Infotech, search engines do not consider the meta description as a key ranking factor anymore after website owners counted on keyword stuffing to increase their rankings.

"One SEO myth to leave behind is "metas are one of the essential factors to get the ranking," said Rajput. "Google and Bing search engines do not elevate any website ranking based on keywords in the meta description. Because people abused keyword stuffing in metas, both search engines no longer use it as a ranking factor. Consequently, spending too much time on metas will not help."

3) WEBSITE BUILDERS HELP INCREASE SEARCH ENGINE RANKINGS

As stated by Joey DiGangi, COO of W.D. Strategies, businesses should not trust the misconception that website builders can impact rankings. Instead, they should focus on relevant strategies such as on-page SEO factors to achieve results.

"People have the misconception that you need to use WordPress or some other builder their colleague told them about if you want to rank well," said DiGangi. "The truth — which came from the CEO of Google, himself — is that using WordPress or Wix or some other platform isn't going to necessarily impact ranking. The site's performance, on-page optimization, metadata and other factors drive your online visibility. We manage several high-ranking sites that are built using different platforms."

4) SEO IS DEAD

NHANCE Digital Director Nirali Pandya claims that SEO is not dead and, in fact, its new algorithm update offers even more powerful features, including the ability to distinguish images in more detail than before.

[The] idea that SEO is dead has been circulating," said Pandya. "SEO is NOT dead but it is back in a new "Avatar." The new SEO algorithm update will affect how products are reviewed & ranked. Google's Cloud Vision can distinguish images in more detail than it did earlier. It can find keywords relating to the pictures. When you're planning SEO, images will be a critical part of it."

5) BACKLINK QUANTITY IS OF KEY IMPORTANCE

Content Spotlight Founder Somnath Roy claims that businesses should focus on backlink quality over quantity to increase authority.

"Backlinking should be considered a priority to improve website DA, DR and PA and achieve high search engine rankings," said Roy. "However, instead of focusing on quantity and buying links from marketing and SEO agencies, businesses should rely on backlink quality to increase authority. They should rely on proper research and planning to get links from highly authoritative sites."

DesignRush ranked the best SEO companies that help businesses rank higher on search engines:

1. Epic - epicshops.com

Expertise: SEO, Search Engine Marketing, Social Media Marketing and more

2. The Tadpole Agency - thetadpoleagency.com

Expertise: Content Writing, SEO, Digital Advertising and more

3. Azuro Digital - azurodigital.com

Expertise: Keyword Research, Competitor Analysis, On-Page SEO and more

4. Crunchy Lemons - crunchylemons.com

Expertise: Web Development, SEO, Digital Marketing and more

5. LEO Digital Marketing - visitleo.com

Expertise: Web Design, SEO, Branding and more

6. Return On Now - returnonnow.com

Expertise: SEO, Search Engine Marketing, Content Marketing and more

7. Content Spotlight - contentspotlight.org

Expertise: SEO Audit & Analysis, Amazon & eCommerce SEO, Link Building and more

8. Highway-61 - highway-61.ch

Expertise: On-Site Content, SEO, Storytelling and more

9. Deyo Digital - deyodigital.com

Expertise: Website Audit, Keyword Research, Content Creation and more

10. Touchstone Infotech - touchstoneinfotech.com

Expertise: Web Design, Content Marketing, SEO and more

11. GhostWriting Venture - ghostwritingventure.com

Expertise: Technical SEO, Content SEO, Link Building and more

12. T3 Marketing - t3marketing.com

Expertise: SEO, Google Ads, Web Design and more

13. Internest - internest.agency

Expertise: Web Design, Local SEO, Technical SEO and more

14. RTS Consulting - rts-consulting.com

Expertise: Web Development, SEO, Content Marketing and more

15. Cubic Digital - cubicdigitalmarketing.com

Expertise: Web Design, Web Development, SEO and more

16. Spree Marketing - spree.marketing

Expertise: Local SEO, International SEO, Technical SEO and more

17. W.D. Strategies - wd-strategies.com

Expertise: Web Design, SEO, Marketing Consultation and more

18. WriterArmy - writerarmy.com

Expertise: Content Strategy, Content Writing, SEO and more

19. MjSeo - mjseo.agency

Expertise: Local SEO, National SEO, Link Building and more

20. Anri Studio - anristudio.com

Expertise: Keyword Research & Analysis, Competitive Analysis, SEO and more

21. Cyberlogical - cyberlogical.co.uk

Expertise: Digital Strategy, UX Design, Digital Marketing and more

22. Nhance Digital - nhancedigital.com

Expertise: Website Audit, Local SEO, SEO Consultancy Service and more

23. iDesignYours - idesignyours.com

Expertise: Web Design, SEO, Content Marketing and more

24. Bighorn Local SEO - bighornlocal.com

Expertise: Local SEO, Multi-Unit SEO, Website SEO and more

Brands can explore the top SEO companies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

Media Contact

Maja Dukadinovska, DesignRush, 8008565417, maja@designrush.com

Twitter

 

SOURCE DesignRush

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.