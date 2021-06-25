DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SEO Sherpa, a leading SEO agency in Dubai, is pleased to announce that Global Search Awards has recognized the agency's impact on the search industry by nominating SEO Sherpa as a finalist for Global Best Large SEO Agency 2021.
The Search Awards is the premier celebration for SEO, PPC, and content marketing. The awards series is now in its tenth year. The Search Awards acknowledges and celebrates the most advanced search and digital marketing agencies through expert judged awards in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Europe, APAC, and MENA.
A new entry to The Search Awards series, The Global Search Awards has attracted hundreds of entries from agencies and organizations transforming the digital landscape with innovative and cutting-edge campaigns, strategies, and software on a global stage.
Two-time MENA Best Large SEO Agency, SEO Sherpa delivers best-in-class SEO services to notable fast-growth start-ups and world-leading brands. SEO Sherpa's clients include Nissan, HSBC, Damac Properties, and American Express, to name a few.
"Following two MENA Best Large SEO Agency awards in the past three years, it's a fantastic achievement for the team to gain recognition on the world stage," said James Reynolds, founder of SEO Sherpa. "This year we've grown our client portfolio with new client wins in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Asia. Making the Global Best Large SEO Agency shortlist has reinforced our position as an international agency to be reckoned with."
Aside from Best Global Large SEO Agency 2021, SEO Sherpa has made the final for three other categories at the Global 2021 Search Awards; Best Use of Search – B2B (SEO), Best Use of Search – Health (SEO), Best Local Campaign (SEO).
Due to the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Global 2021 Search Award winners will be announced virtually on Tuesday, July 13, at 7 PM BST. The winners will be determined by a panel of esteemed judges who have generously dedicated their time and expertise to evaluate over 300 finalists across 42 different categories.
More details about the Global 2021 Search Awards, the complete list of finalists, and the panel of judges are available at https://globalsearchawards.net.
About Global Search Awards
In its second year, the Global Search Awards is a celebration of the very best agencies and organizations in SEO, PPC, and content marketing. The Global Search Awards honors excellence within the search industry and rewards the world's top companies and individuals for their hard work and impact on continually pushing the boundaries of SEO, PPC, and content marketing.
About SEO Sherpa
SEO Sherpa is the organic SEO service that helps companies like Aramex, Harper's Bazaar, and Guinness World Records win more customers by getting them found first in Google search. From fast growth start-ups to world-leading brands, SEO Sherpa has been committed to helping businesses generate more traffic, leads, customers, and climb the ranks in Google. Learn more at https://seosherpa.com.
For further information, please contact:
Karl Tablante
Media Contact
James Reynolds, SEO Sherpa, +971 44432286, james@veravo.com
SOURCE SEO Sherpa