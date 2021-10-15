ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Terry Cane, COO of global SSL service domain registration and SEO hosting provider SEOHost.net (https://www.seohost.net), believes that the recent hours-long outage suffered by Facebook could mark the beginning of the end for the social network.
At around 11:30 AM EST on October 4, Facebook went offline and would remain so for more than eight hours. Facebook later explained that the disruption was caused by issues with a configuration change made to its routers. In addition to Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, all of Facebook's internal tools were taken offline, including access control systems.
"A trusted source who spoke with a person on the recovery effort was told the update was caused by a routine BGP update gone wrong," explains security expert Brian Krebs. "The errant update blocked Facebook employees — many of whom [were] working remotely — from reverting the changes. Meanwhile, those with physical access to Facebook's buildings couldn't access Facebook's internal tools because they were tied to the company's stranded domains."
The backlash that resulted from this prolonged outage was significant, with the company's shares dropping nearly 5%.
"The Facebook outage was just the latest in a chain of unfortunate events for the social network," says Cane. "And I imagine it could not have been more poorly-timed from Facebook's perspective. The Wall Street Journal's The Facebook Files concluded just a day before, revealing a multitude of ugly truths about the social network — many of which I'd already long suspected."
Facebook, reports WSJ, has known for some time about Instagram's harmful effects on mental health. The social network's issues with misinformation, abuse, and hate speech are still not under control, and it does not apply community standards evenly to all users. The company also knew that its 2018 algorithm change directed more people towards controversial or harmful content — and Mark Zuckerberg resisted efforts to address the problem.
"When you ask someone why they're on Facebook, very rarely do they respond that it's because they enjoy the platform," Cane continues. "It's because their friends are all there, or it's where their audience resides. And no one is happy about it — between its uneven enforcement, poorly-managed ad platform, cumbersome business tools, and lack of meaningful support, Facebook more and more resembles a company well past its prime."
"It's time we explore alternative outreach tools and more diversified ad spending," Cane continues. "Facebook has been primed to go the way of MySpace for some time now. We should stop trying to fight that eventuality."
####
About SEOHost.net:
Located in Orlando, Florida, with locations worldwide, SEOHost.Net provides a wide range of services in both the U.S. and the E.U., including domain registration, SSL Hosting for SEO, and VPS, dedicated, and A-Class IP hosting. The company offers exceptional service with a strong service level agreement, multiple geographic locations, and free migration. For more information, visit https://www.seohost.net.
Media Contact
Dan Silber, Northcutt, (312) 292-9791, press@northcutt.com
SOURCE SEOHost.net