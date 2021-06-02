SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Service Objects, the leading provider of real-time global contact validation solutions, is pleased to announce reaching some major milestones in its ongoing commitment to environmental conservation.
Service Objects was originally founded in 2001 with the purpose of applying technology to reducing waste and encouraging conservation best practices, in response to the growth of misdirected and duplicate direct mail marketing. This led to the development of the company's flagship address validation services, heading a product line that has now evolved to over 25 products for contact data quality and business intelligence.
These address validation products now keep over 300 tons of paper from reaching landfills each month, and as of 2021, they are estimated to have saved over 2 million trees and nearly one billion gallons of water, as well as roughly 80 million pounds of air pollution.
Beyond the impact of its product line, Service Objects also makes proactive moves in support of environmental conservation. Its partnership with the One Tree Planted organization (http://www.onetreeplanted.org) supports reforestation efforts in its home state of California, planting 10 trees for each new customer as part a consortium of companies with a goal of repopulating the state with over one million new trees. Its own business operations also reflect its commitment to the environment, including a smaller physical office footprint, increased work-from-home options and reduced vehicle dependence.
"Our commitment to the environment is not just a matter of corporate goodwill – it is the reason our company came into being," said Geoff Grow, Founder and CEO, Service Objects. "While we have grown over the past 20 years to become the industry leader in contact data validation, and work with many of the world's leading businesses, the future of our shared planet is still at the core of everything we do."
To learn more about Service Objects' commitment to the environment, visit our web site. For more information about any of Service Objects' data quality products, please contact us.
About Service Objects
Founded in 2001, Service Objects is the leading provider of contact validation solutions, validating online transactions in real-time, including contact name, address, phone, email, and device. Using Service Objects' global validation and location web services, businesses can identify potentially fraudulent contact records, append additional contact information, and process transactions in a more efficient manner. Service Objects has validated nearly 5 billion contacts, and major brands such as American Express, Microsoft, and Amazon rely on Service Objects for their data validation needs. For more information about Service Objects' real-time web services, contact sales@serviceobjects.com.
Media Contact
Carolyn Healey, Service Objects, Inc., 1-805-963-1700, communications@serviceobjects.com
SOURCE Service Objects, Inc.