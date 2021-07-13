SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Service Objects, the leading provider of real-time global contact validation solutions, is pleased to announce the availability of three of its flagship services for contact data quality on Adobe Exchange's Experience Cloud marketplace.
This new partnership will provide simple, secure, and seamless integration with these services for users of Adobe's Marketo Engage. Products currently offered through Adobe Exchange include Service Objects' Global Address Complete, Email Validation and Lead Validation - International. All three of these products offer substantial enhancements to accuracy and protection against fraudulent or bogus contact data while improving contact and delivery rates.
Global Address Complete is a seamless address autocomplete service that captures the right address to the suite or apartment level for locations worldwide, reducing errors and cart abandons by up to 30% while ensuring accurate deliveries.
Email Validation is the most comprehensive real-time email validation service available, instantly verifying, correcting and scoring email addresses to improve deliverability and flag potential issues.
Lead Validation - International helps prevent fraud and ensure viable leads from over 250 countries, cross-validating key data points in real-time and providing a composite quality score from 0-100.
Adobe Exchange is an online marketplace offering thousands of apps for its cloud applications. By offering its products through Adobe Exchange, Service Objects helps Marketo Engage users seamlessly upgrade their data quality and get optimal performance from their marketing automation platform.
"We are constantly seeking ways to help customers easily integrate our services with their business applications," said Geoff Grow, Founder and CEO, Service Objects. "Partnering with certified online marketplaces such as Adobe Exchange is part of our mission to help businesses engineer industry-leading data quality into their environment."
To learn more about the full line of Service Objects' data quality services, visit our web site.
About Service Objects
Founded in 2001, Service Objects is the leading provider of contact validation solutions, validating online transactions in real-time, including contact name, address, phone, email, and device. Using Service Objects' global validation and location web services, businesses can identify potentially fraudulent contact records, append additional contact information, and process transactions in a more efficient manner. Service Objects has validated nearly 5 billion contacts, and major brands such as American Express, Microsoft, and Amazon rely on Service Objects for their data validation needs. For more information about Service Objects' real-time web services, contact sales@serviceobjects.com.
