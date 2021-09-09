SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Service Objects, the leading provider of real-time global contact validation solutions, is pleased to announce significantly expanded suggestion capabilities for its DOTS Global Address Complete service.
Global Address Complete is a seamless address autocomplete service that suggests and validates addresses to the suite or apartment level for locations worldwide, reducing keystrokes by 80% and cart abandons by up to 30%, while ensuring accurate deliveries. With the new feature, Places, the service can also search and return broader locations, such as cities and regions.
The Places enhancement expands the service beyond the typical address type-ahead or address autocomplete application, to help support less-specific location suggestions. The functionality was developed to support a client that needed to estimate shipping costs between two locations, without knowing specific addresses. In response to this need, the service was also updated to provide the latitude and longitude centroids and a list of postal codes associated with the location.
These types of suggestions can be used in applications to find a destination city for travel, estimate taxes or delivery costs, determine what service is available in a geographic area, and many more uses. The new functionality is included with the Global Address Complete service at no extra cost.
Service Objects Founder and CEO Geoff Grow highlights that some of our best enhancements come from customer requests: "We listen to our customers, and our developers are often able to turn their requests into new features that benefit everyone. This major enhancement to Global Address Complete is a good example of this relationship."
To learn more about the full line of Service Objects' data quality products, visit our products page. And for more information about integrating any of these products with your business applications, including a free trial license, please contact us.
About Service Objects
Founded in 2001, Service Objects is the leading provider of contact validation solutions, validating online transactions in real-time, including contact name, address, phone, email, and device. Using Service Objects' global validation and location web services, businesses can identify potentially fraudulent contact records, append additional contact information, and process transactions in a more efficient manner. Service Objects has validated nearly 5 billion contacts, and major brands such as American Express, Microsoft, and Amazon rely on Service Objects for their data validation needs. For more information about Service Objects' real-time web services, contact sales@serviceobjects.com.
Media Contact
Carolyn Healey, Service Objects Inc., 1-805-963-1700, communications@serviceobjects.com
SOURCE Service Objects Inc.