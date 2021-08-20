TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sessions College, a pioneer in online education and the first accredited online school in design, today announced two new Bachelor of Fine Art (BFA) degrees in Illustration and Digital Photography. True to its mission, Sessions' innovative asynchronous project-based educational paradigm results in the specific skill based needs of design industry employers.
Recognized as the #1 creative credential, a BFA degree in Illustration or Digital Photography positions a graduate to excel in creative professional careers. Illustration graduates work in a variety of different job environments, including the arts and entertainment industry, for game studios or film and animation studios. In the digital age, many industries require the skills of photographers for a wide variety of reasons including commercial, industrial, photo journalist, news photographer, fine arts and portrait.
Students initially build solid technical and digital design skills that are required by employers and clients. A customized education plan that aligns the student's specific career goal is then individually developed resulting in a highly targeted professional portfolio of work.
Graduates can conceptualize and present creative briefs, can produce solutions to business problems, and can demonstrate mastery of the technical tools and design principles by mean of a portfolio of work of depth and quality.
"We focus on inspiring and encouraging all BFA students to enhance their creative voice by conceptualizing, producing, and presenting compelling artwork, images, and designs aligned with their professional career and creative goals." - Dr. Meryl P. Epstein, Dean of Academic Affairs
These fully online, asynchronous project-based programs provide a high quality, engaging, and industry-relevant education for those who seek rewarding careers in high demand, dynamic and lucrative fields.
"The BFA program gives us a unique opportunity to work with students one-on-one and in small groups, providing a launch pad for their creative and career goals. For artists, designers, or photographers looking to take their work to the next level, this is one of the most affordable and accessible programs available." – Gordon Drummond, President
About Sessions College
Sessions College is the pioneer in accredited and affordable online skills-based education that readies adult learners for the digital design workforce. Founded in 1997, Sessions College offers project-based bachelor and associate level degrees and certificate programs for in demand careers in art, design, and photography. The proprietary Sessions College DigitalComplete™ platform provides the best possible online experience for students throughout their educational journey. Students learn via real world projects that reflect the latest industry-relevant skills. Sessions College is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC) and the Middle States Commission for Secondary Schools (MSA-CSS) and is approved to deliver its online degrees and programs throughout the United States by the National Council for State Authorization for Reciprocity Agreements (NC-SARA).
