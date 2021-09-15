NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Grammy® nominee Seth Glier has released his 6th album for MPress Records, The Coronation. The album was featured in Glide Magazine. While The Coronation has multiple producers alongside Glier himself – longtime collaborator Ryan Hommel (Amos Lee, Heather Maloney), Bill Lefler (Ingrid Michaelson, Dashboard Confessional), and Alex Wong (Delta Rae, The Paper Raincoat) — the record has a strong, cohesive sound. Guest artists include vocalists Everett Bradley (Bruce Springsteen, Hall & Oates) and rising star Raye Zaragoza, and cellist Dave Eggar (Coldplay, Evanescence). Early coverage includes American Songwriter, Americana UK, Americana Highways, and Earmilk.
The Coronation is an invitation to forge a new, more beautiful world out of the current chaos. "For most of my adult life, I've held the belief that humanity is right around the corner from something transformative," Seth explains. "If we could only see that our separateness is an illusion, then a future of global cooperation and interdependence would be undeniable. I think collaboration might be what makes 'The Coronation' a cohesive album. It's wildly diverse from song to song, and the making of it began to mirror a new world I wanted to live in."
"A Gift" is a powerful song about reclaiming one's own power within a destructive relationship. The trashy drum sounds, brash marching-band horns, and distorted bass add driving intensity to the refrain "I know hurt people hurt people". This third track/video from the album,, which was previewed in PopWrapped, was written by Seth Glier and prolific songwriter/Grammy® nominee Bonnie Baker (album of the year – Reba "Stronger Than The Truth"). The song was produced by Alex Wong (Delta Rae). All instruments were played by Glier and Wong except for Jennifer Kummer (horns), Gideon Klein (cello), and Hannah Sorrels (violin).
Glier says of "A Gift" "There is something liberating about gaining a language for how we are mistreated. Words like gaslighting or betrayal don't just show up in our vocabulary overnight. They unfurl out over time and only as we begin to do the work of our own unraveling. This song came out of me reclaiming my own power and autonomy from a destructive relationship pattern with a family member."
Tour Dates
9/16 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark
9/17 - Grand Haven, MI - Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium
9/23 - Natick, MA - Center for Arts in Natick
10/1 - Boothbay Harbor, ME - The Opera House at Boothbay Harbor
10/2 - Conway, NH - Seth Glier Home Concert
10/14 - Los Angeles, CA - We Found New Music
10/21 - Plymouth, MA - Spire Center for Performing Arts
11/9 - New York, NY - Rockwood Music Hall
11/10 - Philadelphia, PA - City Winery
11/11 - Charlotte, NC - The Evening Muse
11/13 - Huntersville, NC - Homefront Music Series
11/14 - St. Augustine, FL - Cafe Eleven
11/18 - Sarasota, FL - Listening Room of Palmer Ranch
11/19 - Orlando, FL - Hotel at Universal Orlando
11/20 - St. Petersburg, FL - Craftsman House Gallery, Cafe & Pottery Studio
11/28 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Caffe Lena
ABOUT SETH GLIER
The Coronation is Seth Glier's 6th album on MPress Records, following Birds (2017), If I Could Change One Thing (2015), Things I Should Let You Know (2013), The Next Right Thing (2011), and The Trouble With People (2009), and is a beautiful and powerful collection that explores an expansive range of musical styles and topics from the personal to the political. A Grammy®-nominated singer-songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist from Western Massachusetts, Glier has also won five Independent Music Awards. His music has taken him around the world, including to China where he participated in a U.S. State Department-sponsored cultural diplomacy tour as international ambassador. He has shared stages with a diverse list of artists including Ani DiFranco, James Taylor, Lisa Marie Presley, Martin Sexton, Ronnie Spector, Marc Cohn and more, and recorded a duet with American Idol alum Crystal Bowersox. A tireless activist, Seth has worked with The Parkland Project, ChildFund International, Rock The Vote, and has also been a TEDx Speaker. NPR describes his voice as "otherworldly" while praising him as "an engaging performer and storyteller." His critically acclaimed, emotionally dense catalog of work often draws upon traditional roots music, experimental instrumentation, and moody atmospheres that result in soulfully intelligent stories that can alternately fight the power and break your heart. For more information, visit sethglier.com.
