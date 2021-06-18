TAMPA, Fla., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The list recognizes the fastest-growing, privately held companies in the Tampa Bay region. Sextant Marketing made the list in 2019 and 2020, rising from No. 36 to No. 8.
"We're extremely grateful for the nomination and the recognition. Our three successive years on the list are validation that the work we do to help our clients achieve success is on target with the needs of colleges and universities today," said Adrian Marrullier, CEO of Sextant Marketing.
"That's the benchmark by which we judge our efforts. Our team of exclusively higher education marketing and enrollment professionals work hard to make sure our clients see the kind of remarkable success that has contributed to our sustained growth."
Adrian credited Sextant Marketing's success to their partnership approach that allows Sextant to function as a seamless extension of a university's team, facilitating collaboration that delivers insightful, data-driven recommendations and results.
Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Sextant Marketing employs a team of 40 exclusively higher education marketing & enrollment professionals. As both a marketing and branding consultancy and a comprehensive full enrollment cycle management partner for residential and online programs, Sextant's unique approach is leading-edge, collaborative, and bespoke.
The Tampa Bay Business Journal bases the "Fast 50" rankings on a company's percentage of annual growth over a three-year period. Companies must be privately held and locally owned with headquarters in Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk or Sarasota counties. The official Fast 50 rankings will be announced in July.
