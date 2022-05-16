On April 13, the NEH announced its grant recipients awarding more than $33 million for 245 projects across the country. The Herb House Cultural & Traditional Arts Center at Sabbathday Lake in New Gloucester was one of eight projects to receive a maximum grant award of $750,000. The building is being renovated by the Architecture firm Red Dot Studio out of San Francisco, CA.
NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On April 13, the NEH announced its grant recipients awarding more than $33 million for 245 projects across the country. The Herb House Cultural & Traditional Arts Center at Sabbathday Lake in New Gloucester was one of eight projects to receive a maximum grant award of $750,000. A spokesman for the NEH said the grant for the Shaker project was unanimous by the endowment's review board.
The goal is to provide visitors free, self-guided access to daily Shaker operations, demonstrations of folk traditions, and space for master classes in herbalism, agriculture, culinary arts, and traditional crafts at the 239-year-old Shaker Village. The building will be renovated and provide educational and cultural space at the village, established in 1783 and home to the world's only active Shaker community. The renovated structure will contain workrooms, gathering spaces, a commercial kitchen classroom, a traditional arts and production studio, and a storeroom where Shaker-grown herbs can be purchased.
A team from Red Dot Studio in San Francisco, including principal Karen Curtiss, designer Camille Peignet, architect Mark Meyers, and architectural illustrator Henry Gao, have worked on the Herb House project since 2019.
"Our work on the Herb House strives to be neither passive nor overwhelming to life. As we follow this train of thought to a natural conclusion, we start to look for ways to make architecture that can live and grow and regenerate," says Karen Curtiss of Red Dot Studio.
This project marks Shaker Village's first-ever attempt at federal funding for a capital project, and the largest award ever received. The purpose of the Infrastructure and Capacity Building Challenge Grant is to "strengthen the institutional base of the humanities by enabling infrastructure development and capacity building. Awards of federal matching funds aim to help institutions secure long-term support for their core activities and expand efforts to preserve and create access to outstanding humanities materials."
"This is wonderful! I'm excited that the Herb House will make it possible for everyone to better understand the value we place on shared work, inclusion and contribution, teaching and learning, and our connection to the land." - Brother Arnold, Shaker Village
Once the 3-year rehabilitation project is complete, the new Herb House will exponentially increase nearly all of Shaker Village's operations. It will establish a new standard of historic preservation through cultural engagement. Much of the work will get underway in 2023, although there will likely be a formal groundbreaking this year.
About the Herb House
The Herb House is the fourth oldest structure at Sabbathday Lake. Shakers pioneered the production of medicinal and culinary herbs in America. The Shakers identify as farmers. Their history, heritage, traditional arts, and social mission reflect their cultural ties to the land and forest. In recent years, the Shakers have developed new public programs about their farm and agricultural traditions. Local audiences and families have responded in unprecedented ways with overwhelming interest. The Shakers see that it's time for their community to grow.
About Red Dot Studio
Founded in 2005, Red Dot Studio is a women-owned Architectural firm based in San Francisco that believes that the built environment can support, enhance, uplift, enlighten and foster good for people and the community. The studio's projects are narratives allowing the life that occurs within to shape the space.
