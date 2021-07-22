LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- While hunkering down at home during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, many musicians found themselves creating music to pass the time. California psychedelic rock band Mystic Braves was no exception. After releasing multiple quarantine-inspired singles such as "Velvet Dreams," "Holy Man," "Sea Urchin," and "Quarantine Dreams," the Mystic Braves have officially announced their first live performance of the year.
Mystic Braves guitarist Shane Stotsenberg is excited to once again return to the stage. "I have so much respect for the music scene," he said. "We've made it through the hard times. Meeting fans and seeing how our music has helped them, especially over the past year and a half, will make all the waiting worth it."
As they embark on their next chapter, the members of the Mystic Braves continue to embrace their southern California roots with genre-blending ingenuity and a timeless sound. Representing a community of unparalleled creativity and unique aesthetics that span the decades, the Mystic Braves are ready to reemerge onto the post Covid-19 music scene as a force of rock n' roll authenticity with an unbeatable spirit.
The upcoming concert will include an exclusive performance of the Mystic Braves' newest singles, plus songs from their upcoming album in addition to popular past releases.
After over a year of cancellations, the music scene is set to bounce back in a big way. As Covid-19 restrictions continue to dissolve, venues can safely invite fans back to enjoy in-person performances by their favorite artists, including the Mystic Braves.
About the Mystic Braves
Rooted in the psychedelic music scene of the 1960s, the Mystic Braves, formed in Murrieta, CA, are the embodiment of today's Southern California creativity. Over the last few years, the Mystic Braves have emerged at the front of the garage band revival as a beacon of rock and roll authenticity. Their classic, unforgettable songwriting lends itself to energetic, memorable songs. Listen to the music on Spotify, Instagram, Facebook or at https://www.mysticbraves.com.
Media Contact
Jodie Singer, Mystic Braves, 202-920-6284, jodie@redbanyan.com
SOURCE Mystic Braves