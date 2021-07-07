LOS ANGELES, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Guitarist Shane Stotsenberg, who has been making music with California psychedelic band Mystic Braves for the past eight years, is ready to help others bring their musical ideas to life.
Stotsenberg is about to open a brand new studio in Boyle Heights, with the goal of creating a safe, creative and collaborative space where new musical ideas can come to fruition.
"There's a lot of noise in today's music scene that can distract from the music itself," said Stotsenberg. "Hopefully this studio can create an environment for listening and learning, and really be all about the music."
With the studio, Stotsenberg hopes he can help foster the same type of community that helped him evolve from a music enthusiast to full-time musician.
"That's the idea for the studio—to have a place to hang out, invite people who want to be a part of it and record music. Anyone is welcome; any kind of music is welcome," he added.
Before joining the Mystic Braves, Stotsenberg was an active part of the local indie music community. Being surrounded by music and a supportive artistic environment inspired him to express his own musical ambitions.
In 2014, after time spent traveling with the band and playing the occasional tambourine accompaniment, Stotsenberg joined Mystic Braves as its lead guitarist; and the band has grown in popularity ever since. The Mystic Braves have toured around the world and have released four albums, with a fifth one anticipated in early summer 2021.
"My whole life is music, so I'm excited to throw myself into this project and help other artists realize their own potential," Stotsenberg said, adding that the studio is open to all genres. "The most important part about this studio will be the opportunities it affords artists to express themselves."
In the meantime, Stotsenberg remains focused on producing new music with the Mystic Braves. "This studio doesn't change anything for us as a band. It just gives us another place to practice and play.
About the Mystic Braves
Rooted in the psychedelic music scene of the 1960s, the Mystic Braves, formed in Murrieta, CA, are the embodiment of today's Southern California creativity. Over the last few years, the Mystic Braves have emerged at the front of the garage band revival as a beacon of rock and roll authenticity. Their classic, unforgettable songwriting lends itself to energetic, memorable songs. Listen to the music at https://www.mysticbraves.com.
