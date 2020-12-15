ATLANTA, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Christmas is coming early for more than 800 schoolchildren in the Atlanta area as Shaquille O'Neal (aka Shaq-A-Claus) visits Henry County Schools Learning and Support Center on Wednesday, December 16th at 5:30 PM.

This marks the 19th year that Shaq-A-Claus has delivered holiday gifts and cheer to underprivileged children around the country.

"Every year, a lot of families struggle to provide for their children at the holidays,'' O'Neal said. "Because of the pandemic, it could be a lean Christmas for a lot of kids. Once again, I'm grateful for my business partners this year, who have stepped up and have been incredibly generous to the school children of McDonough. I encourage everyone to reach out to the folks in your community who need help, do what you can and spread some holiday cheer."

This year, the drive-through Shaq-A-Claus will check the following items off of schoolchildren's holiday wish lists courtesy of O'Neal's business partners:

The drive-through festivities will also include prizes and a live DJ. Shaq-A-Claus will appear at 5:30 p.m. at Henry County Schools Learning and Support Center, 166 Holly Smith Drive, McDonough, Georgia 30253; Nicole McDowell, Coordinator.

 

