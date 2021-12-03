SHELTON, Conn., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ornament Anchor (https://ornamentanchor.com/) founders and brothers Ayaan and Mickey Naqvi are making Shark Tank history with their second appearance on the popular television show for entrepreneurs. They'll be the first kid entrepreneurs to ever appear twice on the program, this time for a new product that's already taking the market by storm.
Ornament Anchor offers a simple yet effective solution to a frustrating problem families have had for years: precious ornaments falling from the tree and shattering on the floor. While traditional hangers only hang over a branch – leaving ornaments at risk of falling when bumped by pets, children, or adults – the Ornament Anchor fastens the bulb with a loop that pulls snuggly around the tree's branch to hold it in place.
Ornament Anchor features heavy duty ornament hooks that hold up to eight pounds, which means no more lost memories. The patent-pending design holds any size or type of ornament and fits securely to both real and artificial trees. The anchors are simply thread through the ornament hole, pulled tight, and hung.
The Naqvi brothers have already sold thousands of Ornament Anchor products and are quickly rising on the charts on Amazon.com. With an appearance on Shark Tank, they're hopeful to partner with one of the show's "Sharks" to generate an investment and form a strategic partnership.
This will be the Naqvi brothers second appearance on the show. They first appeared on Shark Tank in 2019 with another invention, the Kudo Banz. And while they did not receive a deal from the show's investors, they did impress the Sharks who encouraged them to continue inventing.
Ornament Anchor was first prototyped last year and tested out by Ayaan at a school fair. After receiving lots of positive feedback, the duo set up business.
"My brother and I worked together to design the product, patent it, create an awesome website, calculate profit margins and did our own market analysis," Ayaan said. "We did everything to the point where every month was Christmas."
Within a very short time, Ornament Anchor was highlighted on Good Morning America and QVC. In their first year of business, the company generated over $350,000 in revenue and already added retailers such as Target, Nordstrom, Dillards, Safeway and Bed Bath and Beyond. When starting Ornament Anchor the brothers pledged to give 10 percent of their profits every year to nearby no-kill animal shelters. In their first year of business, 2020 they donated $20,000 and this year, they're on track for an even bigger donation.
About Ornament Anchor
Originally invented for his school's invention convention, Ayaan Naqvi created the idea for Ornament Anchor when he was in 4th grade, at only 10 years old. Coming from an entrepreneurial family, Ayaan knew he was onto something when his booth was overwhelmed by adults asking him where they could purchase his Ornament Anchors. Ayaan went on to win first place in his classroom. Now with the help of his older brother, Mickey, 14, and Mom, Amanda, he's following his dreams of bringing Ornament Anchor into the hands of consumers worldwide.
