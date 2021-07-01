MEADVILLE, Pa., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Why Don't I Fit In?": a creative children's tale. "Why Don't I Fit In?" is the creation of published author Sharon Meyerhoff Pezan, an avid lover of animals and a loving wife and mother who lives in Illinois. She has one beloved daughter who has blessed the family with a grandson. Illustrations provided by Teri Runte-Peacock.
Pezan shares, "This is a story of a big flashy red car whose life changed drastically after his owner dies."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sharon Meyerhoff Pezan's new book is a sweet story of trusting in God and finding one's path.
The author presents an inventive story for children that addresses trusting in God to have a plan even when it is hard to see.
View a synopsis of "Why Don't I Fit In?" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Why Don't I Fit In?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Why Don't I Fit In?," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
