NEW YORK, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shaw-Ross International Importers, LLC ("Shaw Ross"), announced today Colangelo & Partners as its agency of record. The agency will be responsible for developing and executing a comprehensive communications plan targeting domestic and international industry audiences through key media. As a premier importer of beverage alcohol brands, Shaw-Ross offers route to market services to over 30 supplier partners and provides access to a robust distribution network that includes all 50 US states, plus the District of Columbia.
With a balanced portfolio of wine and spirits that covers the spectrum from boutique gems to powerhouse brands, Shaw-Ross offers a range of exciting products that are relevant in today's ever-changing environment.
"Since 1968 we have proven that Shaw-Ross can build brands and develop category leaders," stated Managing Director Bruce Hunter. "Shaw-Ross is excited to begin working with Colangelo & Partners and launch a public relations campaign to share the story of Shaw-Ross and how we have been leaders in the industry for the past 50 years."
Shaw-Ross partners with the strongest distributors across the country, which adds tremendous value to the suppliers in Shaw-Ross' portfolio. Shaw-Ross closely manages their distributor network at the national, regional, and local levels – an approach that increases collaboration in market execution. This approach has allowed Shaw-Ross to build prestigious brands such as Whispering Angel, Gekkeikan, Frescobaldi, La Scolca, Marques de Riscal, Real Sangria, and Viña San Pedro.
Its national footprint allows Shaw-Ross to develop both domestic and international suppliers with a creative marketing and brand management team, dynamic sales force that includes national accounts representatives, advanced back-office services and analytics. These are key capabilities that have earned Shaw-Ross the respect of international brands owners and the trust to advance their US business.
"We're very excited to welcome Shaw-Ross International Importers to our industry-leading portfolio," says Colangelo & Partners COO Felipe Gonzalez-Gordon. "They share our client-centered philosophy and long-term relationships that are necessary to build impressive brands in the beverage alcohol industry."
Founded in 1968 as a boutique wine and spirit importer representing a handful of brands, Shaw-Ross is one of the nation's leading importers representing over thirty suppliers from around the world whose brands enjoy full national distribution through a network of outstanding wholesalers.
Colangelo & Partners is the leading fine wine and spirits integrated communications agency in the United States, sought after by top brands and industry players for the quality of their results, creativity, and return on investment. The professionals at Colangelo & Partners work with integrity and passion to influence how US audiences perceive their clients: earning consistent, high-quality positive media coverage; organizing signature events; strategizing and executing standout digital campaigns; and implementing trade programs that strengthen relationships within the industry. Colangelo & Partners' clientele includes global, instantly-recognizable brands and passionate, up-and-coming vignerons and distillers; regional and national institutions; and technology and e-commerce companies innovating in the beverage alcohol sector.
