SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shawn Gustin, a graduate from UEI pursuing a career in network information, has completed his new book "The Days of the Nightmares": a gripping and potent tale that will shock and scare the reader.
Gustin writes, "Rose blew open a window, then we crawled out of it to get away from the zombies, but there were more outside. We ran as we were trying to escape from the zombies. We came to a dead end. We thought it was the end. We fired every gun we had till we got low on ammo, then ran out. Then out of nowhere, the zombies were being ripped apart. We looked at each other, then we looked around. There was nothing there, but we found a door at the top of a one-floor fire escape. We made our way to the door climbing the fire escape. We came to the door, then opening, then opened it and enter, not looking back. Now it was November 6. Three days before my birthday, and I don't know if anyone I know is still alive. I went to check out this house or mansion. Now I am in this never-ending nightmare that can't get out of. 'How stupid can I be?' I said to myself. Just then, Rose walked up and asked if I am ready to go."
Published by Page Publishing, Shawn Gustin's horrifying story describes a spooky mansion and the young adults who decide to explore it.
A college schoolboy named Ryan has decided to attend college. On his first day, his classmates tell him about a creepy haunted mansion. Since Ryan loves to explore old haunted creepy places, he becomes excited to explore the mansion. When investigating it, he never expected to find the daunting secrets inside of it. Ryan never thought that his love for exploration would change his life forever. The unexpected adventure Ryan goes on leads him to meet new people, while having the most petrifying experience of his life. If Ryan survives, it is doubtful that he will explore another mansion or something spooky ever again.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase "The Days of the Nightmares" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
