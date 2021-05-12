PORTLAND, Ore., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SheerID, the identity marketing platform used by hundreds of leading brands around the world, announced a partnership with FMTC, the world's largest and most accurate affiliate content database. The partnership allows a SheerID client to expand its affiliate marketing by leveraging affiliates who can promote its offers to the most qualified prospects. Brands can now easily distribute their personalized offers to the industry's top enterprise affiliates across 16 affiliate networks.
One of the biggest challenges for affiliate marketers is that high-value deals, like those verified by SheerID, can be overlooked in the marketplace already flooded with deals. With this initiative, FMTC helps affiliates find the most valuable deals out there to increase their commissions. In turn, brands still remain in control of their personalized offers but are able to reach an even wider audience.
"Having FMTC as a partner is a game-changer for brands and affiliates," said Jake Weatherly, SheerID CEO. "Combining SheerID's identity marketing platform with FMTC's best-in-class tools gives our clients the strategic value they need to reach millions of consumers with truly valuable, personalized marketing offers."
Brands that use SheerID's Identity Marketing Platform can not only post their military, first responders, teachers, and student offers to FMTC for free but can easily put them in front of affiliates who are interested in exclusive marketing offers verified by SheerID.
"FMTC is the trusted source for tested affiliate content for enterprise publishers. Our partnership with SheerID will enable brands to reach members of these consumer tribes where and when they are shopping," said Brook Schaaf, FMTC CEO. "Brands will see more transactions. Affiliates will have better content and higher commissions."
Through this initiative, brands that work with SheerID and FMTC will maximize the reach of their personalized offers. By optimizing their unique offers and attracting more affiliates, SheerID clients will reach millions of consumers through the publishers using the FMTC platform.
"I love the new partnership with FMTC and SheerID. Before that, I spent countless hours searching the internet for military deals and then having to verify them. With this partnership, I am able to save time finding deals in one place, and spend more time sharing these military discounts with our audience and followers," said Krystel Spell, Head Marketing & Brand Outreach at SoFluential. "With our competitors, you only reach one affiliate's audience, but with SheerID and FMTC you expand your reach exponentially."
"The SheerID and FMTC partnership will bring even more value and visibility to our Hero appreciation programs where we're proud to offer a 15% discount on our award-winning air purifiers," said Cezanne Huq, Senior Director of Growth at Molekule.
FMTC works with several affiliate networks such as Rakuten Advertising, Awin/ShareASale, CJ, Partnerize, TradeDoubler, LinkConnector, Commission Factory, AvantLink, and Impact.
