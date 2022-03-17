MEADVILLE, Pa., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Kinsmen Redeemer Love Story": a heartfelt memoir that explores loss, love, and God's plan. "A Kinsmen Redeemer Love Story" is the creation of published authors Sheila Johnston and Jerald Johnston.
Sheila and Jerald share, "Readers, I hope you choose to walk through this book with Jerald and me. You will see the mighty hand of God move all through our lives. You will read of a time in both our lives when life hits us out of nowhere and barely leaves us holding on. This is a time when we feel we have reached the lowest point, a very dark hour, a place we feel we cannot bear. A broken heart and such hurt throws us into a pit of despair, leaving us wondering if this will ever end.
"You ask yourself, 'Will I ever feel whole again? Will there ever be a new and wonderful life for me. Or God forbid, is loneliness the only life I will ever know?'
"Suddenly, God moves in and puts Jerald and me together with a project. We will work side by side for months repairing God's one-hundred-year-old country church. We take great pleasure in restoring God's house. Yet God has a greater plan. He is beginning a healing process on Jerald and me. This repair is needed much more than the needs of the old church. God starts bringing to pass miracle after miracle. Jerald and I are awestruck by His greatness. Yet God is not finished. The best now is beginning to happen. A beautiful love story begins to unfold.
"I promise you, there will be times of laughter and some times of tears. Yet the most important thing will be when you finish this book. You will be uplifted and encouraged and, yes, awestruck by the mighty move of God."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sheila Johnston and Jerald Johnston's new book is a warmhearted discussion of faith and finding connection.
Sheila and Jerald share in hopes of inspiring others to trust in God's plan and witness the beauty of life along the way.
