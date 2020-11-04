Shenyang_professional_E_sports_venue.jpg

Shenyang will build the first national professional E-sports venue in Liaoning Province.

 By The Information Office of Shenyang People's Government

SHENYANG, China, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On the evening of October 30th, the launching ceremony of the e-sports industry in Heping District was held, and Heping District launched the development plan for the e-sports industry officially, according to the Information Office of Shenyang People's Government.

By the end of next year, Heping District will rebuild the National Fitness Center in the district, incorporate e-sports elements, and transform it into the first comprehensive e-sports and related industry theme park in Shenyang, making the park the first large-scale national professional e-sports event venue in Liaoning Province.

Heping District will create special theme blocks for e-sports, rebuild or build a number of small and medium-sized professional e-sports venues, and turn small-scale e-sports competitions into multi-point and small-scale mass activities involving all people.

In addition, various competition events will be held, the e-sports digital platform system will be optimized, the "Shengjing e-sports" applet will be developed, and virtual e-sports city maps will be produced to realize one-stop service for information on e-sports venues, events, activities, players, etc.

Image Attachments Links:
   Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=375840
   Caption: Shenyang will build the first national professional E-sports venue in Liaoning Province.

