The 4,500 Square Foot Outdoor Space Will Offer Guests the Chance to Immerse Themselves in Hawaiian Culture with a New Luau Experience
KAUA'I, Hawaii, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sheraton Kaua'i Coconut Beach Resort is proudly debuting its open aired event pavilion, Halau Ho'okipa, on the Eastern most point on the Garden Island. Opening this week, Halau Ho'okipa is the largest beachfront open-air event space on Kaua'i. The 4,500 square foot pavilion fronts the ancient surfing grounds of the Royal Coconut Coast, boasting unparalleled sweeping sea views just steps from the sand. In addition to luau performances, it will also serve as a venue for weddings, parties, concerts, family gatherings, hula classes and more.
"When designing Halau Ho'okipa, the resort adopted the old Hawaiian proverb Olelo No'eau, which means you are a visitor for a day, and then you become family," said Chris Machorek, General Manager of Sheraton Kaua'i Coconut Beach Resort. "The pavilion is a place where guests will come and experience the rich culture of Hawaii in a grand way bringing the greater community into the fold."
In Hawaiian language, Halau means large meeting house, and Ho'okipa is the action of entertaining with hospitality. Together, both words mean the meeting house for entertaining with hospitality. The new pavilion is open on three walls to allow for easy event set-up and larger gatherings of groups. The design follows a basic A-frame construction with a naturally thatched roof using local materials. Showcased within will be a newly restored replica of an actual Hawaiian wa'a, or canoe house. The pavilion can hold up to 180 people for a wedding or luau.
Luau Ka Hikina – Sheraton Kaua'i Coconut Beach Resort's New Luau Experience
With the addition of the new pavilion, Sheraton Kaua'i Coconut Beach Resort is now able to offer visitors an authentic, large-scale luau called Luau Ka Hikina. In Hawaiian, Ka Hikina means the arrival or the coming of something, usually the sun, paying tribute to the location at the most eastern point of Kaua'i. An impressive torch lighting ceremony kicks off the festivities followed by mesmerizing ancient hula dances by Award-winning hula master Leilani Rivera Low. The shows will also include Tahitian, Maori, Tongan and Samoan dances.
Sheraton Kaua'i Beach Resort will offer Luau Ka Hikina twice a week beginning March 29, 2022 with adult tickets starting at $159. The space can accommodate up to 180 guests for each luau experience. For more information on Halau Ho'okipa or attending a luau please visit: https://www.luaukahikina.com.
###
About Sheraton Kauai Coconut Beach Resort
Sheraton Kauai Coconut Beach Resort is located on the East Side of Kauai in the beachfront town of Kapa'a, boasting newly renovated accommodations, an infinity pool, oceanfront bar, lounge and fire pits, state-of-the-art fitness facility, four unique dining options including a luau experience and access to a plethora of outdoor recreation to explore the best of Kauai by land and sea. The resort features 314 redesigned guest rooms that open to private lanais or balconies to soak in the Hawaiian sun, four event spaces and a total of 7,870 square feet of indoor and outdoor space with warm tropical views. Follow us on Instagram: @sheratonkauaicoconutbeach and Twitter: @MarriottBonvoy. Like us on Facebook: @SheratonKauaiCoconutBeach.
About Davidson Resorts
Davidson Resorts, a highly specialized operating vertical of Davidson Hospitality Group, features some of the world's most respected and celebrated resort veterans that are deeply ensconced in the space and truly understand the nuances of the resort market, from seasonality to recreational programming and human resources. With a focus on complex, high-touch assets, the portfolio is comprised of large-scale, seasonal properties with multiple food & beverage outlets, retail, leisure activities like golf, spa, ski, water sports and more. For more information, visit http://www.davidsonhospitality.com/davidson-resorts. Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhospitality and Twitter: @DavidsonHospGrp. Like us on Facebook: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup. Connect with us on LinkedIn: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup. #DavidsonResorts
Media Contact
Alix West, C&R, 1 203.962.2893, alix@candrpr.com
SOURCE Sheraton Kaua'i Coconut Beach Resort