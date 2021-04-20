AUSTIN, Texas, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shipshape, a company on a mission to make homes smart enough to take care of themselves, announced the Sump Pump Upgrade to further expand the capabilities of Shipshape's smart home predictive maintenance platform. Homeowners depend on sump pumps during rainstorms to protect their homes from potential water damage. Unfortunately, sump pumps can break down and they are particularly difficult to monitor because they are often located in hard-to-reach areas of the home, such as the crawl space or basement. When a sump pump fails it can cost thousands of dollars and a lot of time to deal with repairs.
Shipshape solves this monitoring issue with an easy-to-install upgrade to a home's existing sump pump. The Sump Pump Upgrade monitors the sump pump 24/7 to prevent common issues such as unexpected break-downs, wasted energy and water damage from leaks or floods.
Homeowners rely on sump pumps more than ever as a result of severe weather. According to Ryan Dalton, Head of Sales and Co-Founder at Shipshape, "This is a problem we needed to solve. We talked to one too many homeowners who told us they crawl under their house or put their ear to the floor during a rain storm to make sure their sump pump is working. With today's technology, we can provide a better solution."
Shipshape's powerful software platform provides homeowners with the ability to monitor and manage all of their homes' connected systems.
Next-gen intelligent features include:
- The HomeHealth Record™ - Complete performance history for each system in the home.
- Proactive AlertActions™ – Notifications that offer actionable recommendations to help the homeowner reduce risks or improve performance associated with the home's critical systems.
- Shipshape Assisted Maintenance aka SAM™ – A virtual assistant that helps resolve issues and connects users to service pros when needed.
Shipshape's Sump Pump Upgrade is the first product in a comprehensive suite of solutions developed through extensive market testing.
"Our goal is to create real solutions, rather than simply sell homeowners another flashy smart home gadget," said Becket Linn, Shipshape's Head of Product and Co-Founder. "With our product, your sump pump can tell you if it's working and what you might need to do to fix it before a storm hits. Tomorrow we will add this kind of functionality to all of the critical home appliances."
Sump Pump Upgrade Includes:
Smart Monitor™ – Hardware devices with sensors and controls that can be added to any existing sump pump to connect the sump pump to the internet and Shipshape's platform.
Mobile App – Software that enables homeowners to interact with their systems, input warranty info, access their HomeHealth Record™, respond to AlertActions™, request help from SAM™ and connect to service providers.
Shipshape Membership Subscription (optional)
- Pro Monitoring – 24/7 professional monitoring
- Home Assistant – A dedicated Shipshape representative to help you resolve home issues and connect to service pros when needed
- Extended Warranty – An extended warranty on the SmartMonitor™ devices that keep your service connected
About Shipshape Solutions Inc.
Shipshape is on a mission to make homes smart enough to take care of themselves. Shipshape believes every home should be safe, reliable, efficient and well maintained. The company operates a first of its kind proprietary smart home predictive maintenance platform that offers solutions to homeowners to reduce the costs of home maintenance and operations. The Shipshape platform integrates an ecosystem of smart home hardware to enable advanced analytics and recommend actions that will reduce risks and improve system performance. Shipshape's software platform unlocks the value of sensor data to enable a whole new era of the smart home.
Shipshape is based in Austin, TX. For more information, visit http://www.shipshape.ai.
