MEADVILLE, Pa., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Lee Lee and the Traveling Merry-Go-Round": an edifying account that teaches the readers to follow and live by the Golden Rule. "Lee Lee and the Traveling Merry-Go-Round" is the creation of published author Shirley L. Wong, a native Bostonian who has always had a desire to write and publish a book she can share with the people around her.
Wong writes, "Lee Lee is a six-year-old girl who lives with her mom, her dad, and her little four-year-old sister, Danae. Lee Lee remembered from the previous summer that every summer, Mr. Warren drives through their neighborhood in a truck that pulls a traveling merry-go-round on the back of the truck that children can ride for a quarter. Danae wanted to ride on the horses too, but Lee Lee told her sister that she was not tall enough and old enough to ride by herself. Because she had to wait two more days for her special ride, Lee Lee would ask her Mom every morning if the day has come for her special ride yet.
"Lee Lee was very excited when the day finally came that Mr. Warren and the traveling merry-go-round would come to their neighborhood. All of the children screamed with joy when they saw the truck turn the corner onto their street and they lined up for their ride. Lee Lee selected a horse that had her favorite color on it. She smiled from ear to ear every time she saw her mom and Danae and would wave to them. When the music stopped and it was time for Lee Lee to get off the horse, she pouted at first and wouldn't get off the horse. Then she looked out at all of her friends who were looking sad because they didn't think they would be able to get a chance to ride on the horses. But Lee Lee remembered the scripture that her mom always taught her: 'Treat other people the way you want them to treat you.' When she got off her horse, all of her friends screamed, 'Yay!' This story was a lesson for Lee Lee to learn to treat others the way she wants them to treat her."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shirley L. Wong's new book provides young readers a life-changing lesson that may help them become better people as they grow older and realize that what goes around comes around.
Through the story of Lee Lee, the author hopes that children will realize that there is more to life than what is around them, and that they can make innocent and happy memories to share with their children and treat others the way they want to be treated.
