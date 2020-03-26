SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As stress levels are on the rise and learning in a remote environment became real last week, eLearning company Shmoop stepped up to the plate to offer free access to more than 2 million students as a result of the Coronavirus outbreak. These offerings equate to over $30M worth of donated education resources while schools remain closed.
With schools and districts scrambling to take their classrooms virtual, millions needed immediate access to online educational resources, including coursework and AP® preparation, and Shmoop contributed immediately. "The disruption to the education system is felt at a global level, and the demand continues to build. Even though this isn't an easy or inexpensive task, we decided to just do the right thing, and it is a privilege to contribute," says Andy Rahden, CEO of Shmoop.
For the last decade Shmoop has been a student favorite, providing effective online educational content with an edge. "We meet the students where they're at, and if there was ever a time to ease the stress of the learning environment, now is that time," says Rahden.
While eLearning resources are crucial right now, there is a desperate need for innovation in the education space. "As we progress into 2020, learning innovation is underway and new technology will be coming at the most opportune time for parents, teachers, administrators, schools, districts, states, and countries globally."
This technology will be a simple, non-intrusive, solution that integrates seamlessly into every 6-12 grade classroom. By using an intelligent set of interactions where students provide candid feedback, Shmoop will be able to tie personal competency in cognitive skills, emotional skills, literacy skills, & background into a single healthy lens. The result will offer actionable, individualized learning plans which enable teachers and parents to focus on each student as a whole.
"We are 100% focused on helping students progress, and with this new patent-pending technology coming this year, Shmoop customers will have a never-before-seen view of each student, with the ability to connect the dots on emotional health and academic gaps," says Rahden.
"The vision of Mike Soldan, Shmoop's CXO (Chief Experience Officer), has been essential to Shmoop's innovation and company direction. Mike's vision, mixed with hundreds of 'voice of the customer' interviews with teachers in 2019, is the catalyst to our most recent innovation," says Rahden. "Shmoop will be the first company to take real action on teacher feedback and the research that exists, tying student emotional health to cognitive and academic skills. We'll make it easier for teachers and parents to engage with the kids and provide students with a healthier, more effective learning space that they look forward to engaging with," says Soldan.
"It takes an army to help students progress and learn, and Shmoop is the company to provide that army."
For schools or districts impacted by the Coronavirus that are interested in acquiring free access for students and teachers, contact Shmoop at support@shmoop.com.
For schools or districts interested in learning more about Shmoop's anticipated new classroom technology, contact pr@shmoop.com.
Free access to Shmoop's online resources is available to schools and districts now through May 31, 2020. Restrictions do apply.
About Shmoop
Shmoop was founded in 2008 based on the concept that the idea of learning was just too hard. Shmoop's teaching and learning methods are centered around the belief that students can love learning, and humor can be the catalyst of engagement. As one of the largest digital educational publishers, Shmoop's user-base has grown to over 16 million monthly users, with over 1200 schools and districts using their solutions. Shmoop proudly owns 100% of their content, with an author base that boasts years of teaching experience, PhDs, and Masters program graduates (www.shmoop.com).